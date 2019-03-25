What’s On Tonight: ‘Into The Badlands’ Fights For Survival

AMC

Into The Badlands (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Pilgrim hunts a near-fatally-wounded Sunny while The Widow battle her inner demons.

American Idol (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — We’re powering through another Hollywood week tonight.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Laurel and Oliver team up to help his sister which leaves Felicity in a tough spot when she’s forced to choose between the team and her best friend.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Dave and Calvin’s college basketball teams face off and Dave surprises the family with tickets to the game, where Calvin meets one of Dave’s college buddies who shares some shocking insight into their shared past.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Nic tries to manage the chaos her sister and estranged father bring when they return to town while Chastain moves on from the Quovadis scandal with Marshall ready to chart a new path for the hospital.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, and Khalid prepare the artists for their first battle round tonight.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam attempts to bond with Kate by going vegan but his love of meat threatens to derail his new diet.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s Chimney-centric episode looks back at when the firefighter first came to Station 118 and how he grew into the paramedic he is today.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — When Magnum and Higgins get “yacht-jacked,” Higgins is shot and she and Magnum are stranded at sea, struggling to reach land before she bleeds out.

Knightfall (HIST, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two kicks off with Landry working to redeem himself after news of his affair with the Queen breaks and he’s banished from the Order.

The Enemy Within (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Shepherd convinces Keaton that Anna Cruz is a mole inside the FBI working for Tal, so Keaton decides to keep his enemies close.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bill Hader, Regina Hall, Gunna

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Conor McGregor, Michael Che, Rachel Feinstein, Frank Pellegrino Jr.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Tony Hale, Paul Simon

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Max Greenfield, Maggie Siff, Dido

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer