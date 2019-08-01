CW

iZombie (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The human versus zombie war finally comes to a head.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — A carpet emergency interrupts Christine’s wedding plans.

Return to Shark Island (Discovery, 8:00 p.m.) — Reunion Island shark encounters are on the rise leaving the locals afraid to get in the water. Shark scientists investigate the ongoing shark crisis to find a way for sharks and people to coexist and live peacefully.

Siren (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Ben faces a choice that has rippling consequences among mermaids, hybrids, and humans alike, as the truth about mermaids is exposed.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Gwynn is taken hostage with a ransom only Talon can pay. Talon summons a risky ally to help her finish what she started. Janzo tries out his new image on Talon.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Holmes and Watson join forces with Holmes’ father, Morland, to enlist his vast criminal network to help disassemble tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach’s crime prevention system.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Teresa must choose between leaving New Orleans and compromising her morals.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Milo Ventimiglia, Alison Brie

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Hasan Minhaj, Vanessa Kirby

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Meek Mill

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tony Shalhoub, Governor Larry Hogan, Rhianne Barreto

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jamie Bell, Margaret Qualley

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Diane Guerrero

Lights Out with David Spade: Dana Carvey, Al Madrigal, Sarah Tiana