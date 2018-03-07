What’s On Tonight: ‘Jessica Jones’ Is Back And Darker Than Ever

Netflix

Jessica Jones (Netflix) – Jessica Jones returns for round two and the badass superhero/private eye has plenty of trauma to work through this time around. After taking out Kilgrave in season one, Jones struggles to move on from the destruction he caused while investigating her own mysterious beginnings.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Veronica invites Archie, Jughead, and Betty up to her family’s lake house for the weekend where Jughead tries his best to press Veronica for information on Hiram’s plans for Riverdale and Dark Betty comes out to play.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Some of the castaways switch tribes and one goes after their own.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Task Force investigates a woman responsible for a viral outbreak while Liz works a new angle for tracking Tom’s killers.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Adam films an original script he wrote about Indiana Jones as an ode to his favorite director, Steven Spielberg, but his passion for directing is soon called into question.

The X-Files (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Mulder and Scully investigate a brutal animal attack on a young boy from Connecticut and the case leads them to suspect darker forces are involved.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Zoey and Luca focus in order to complete a big project while Jazz and Sky try to get a handle on the college dating game.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Kenneth teaches Jimmy how to take charge at home and Dylan’s attempt to help JJ along with his first friend date doesn’t go as planned.

Alone Together (Freeform, 8:30 p.m.) – Benji tries to get out of the friend zone and Esther hosts a sleepover with some friends she made at a bachelorette party.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Athena and Michael have a long-awaited confrontation while Bobby gets some surprising news from his doctor after donating blood at a local blood drive.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Carisi opens a police investigation when his niece reports a classmate for sexual assault, and Stone learns there are no perfect witnesses when it comes to sex crimes.

Life Sentence (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – In the premiere of this new dramedy staring Lucy Hale, a young woman named Stella discovers the cancer she thought would kill her has been miraculously cured and she now had to deal with the consequences of her “live in the moment” attitude.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Mitchell and Cam throw a party to celebrate Mitchell’s new job and to rub it in their friends’ faces while Jay overhears Gloria talking about spanking and wrongly assumes she wants to spice up their sex life.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Quentin, Kady, and Alice try to convince an old friend to return home.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Jason and the SEAL Team get close to avenging the deaths of Echo Team and Jason meets a mysterious woman on base.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – The Otto children struggle in love as Oliver must choose between his best friend and his girlfriend and Greg must stop the PDA between Taylor and her boyfriend Trip.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Intelligence investigates a string of bombings targeting members of the media.

Corporate (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – John sabotages Jake and Matt’s weekend plans by recruiting them to help move a grandfather clock into his apartment.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The FBI’s assistant director of national security, Linda Barnes, joins the BAU as they investigate a quadruple homicide of a group of roommates in St. Louis.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – President Kirkman must work with Russian scientists to discover who’s behind the hack of a missile intended to bring water to stranded astronauts in space.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Donatella tries to find her place in the Versace empire as Andrew Cunanan escapes his troubled family life.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Charlize Theron, Josh Duhamel, Lord Huron

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Cena, Katherine Langford, JD & the Straight Shot

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Reese Witherspoon, Adam Rippon, Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Hoda Kotb, Nick Robinson, Old Dominion, Zach Danziger

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Lindsey Vonn, Jim Gaffigan, Albert Hammond Jr.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Terese Marie Mailhot

Conan: David Oyelowo, Jimmy Pardo, Margo Price