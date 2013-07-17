What’s On Tonight: Jon Hamm Hosting The ESPYs, ‘The Bridge,’ And Law Bros

The ESPYs (ESPN, 9:00 p.m.) – Jon Hamm hosts ESPN’s annual awards show, which brings up an important question: What percentage of professional athletes do you think watch Mad Men? Five percent? Lower? It’s definitely lower, right? Point being: I would pay $50 cash to hear Jon Hamm explain the show to Chris “Birdman” Anderson and DeSean “Whoopi Goldbird” Jackson.
The Bridge (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – What did you guys think of last week’s episode? I though it was pretty good, especially the part whAAAAAAAHHHHHHH WHAT’S IN THAT ROOM TELL ME TELL ME TELL ME.
Franklin & Bash (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – From TV Guide: “The guys help a friend who’s accused of killing his practical-joke rival.” Death by sack-tap, perhaps?
Camp (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s episode focuses on the camp’s annual Capture the Flag contest. Another camp-related movie I like is Heavyweights.
Nazi Mega Weapons (PBS, 10:00 p.m.) – NAZI MEGA WEAPONS?! Hot damn, PBS. That is one hell of a title.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Brian Williams is on Letterman; Anthony Hopkins is on Ferguson; Jane Lynch and Charlie Hunnam are on Leno; Catherine Zeta-Jones and Colin Quinn are on Fallon; Jerry Seinfeld is on Colbert; and Noah Wyle and Ben Schwartz (JEAN RALPHIO!) are on Conan.
The Bridge was pretty solid.
My guess about the room, based on having watched WEEDS all the way to season 3, is that it’s a tunnel under the boarder.
That would be pretty stupid if only because it makes her dead husband’s lackey seem like a moron for being unable to explain to her that it’s just a tunnel to mexico. no, she has to actually SEE the tunnel!
Well, I can think of better reasons why it would be stupid. I mean, the reason for showing her is because the writer wanted a dramatic reveal that telling her wouldn’t give.
Yeah, in good writing you’re not supposed to be able to pick up on things like that. At least not in a show that’s aiming to be a “prestige drama” which The Bridge clearly is, and has seemingly lived up to in every aspect of the pilot.
I’ve been spoiled by transparent episodes of The Killing.
There are 3. You forgot Sleepaway Camp
Damn PBS is getting recorded tonight
Why have the tall bro/short bro recaps stopped?