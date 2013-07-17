What’s On Tonight: Jon Hamm Hosting The ESPYs, ‘The Bridge,’ And Law Bros

#What's On Tonight #ESPYS
Editor-at-Large
07.17.13 8 Comments

The ESPYs (ESPN, 9:00 p.m.) – Jon Hamm hosts ESPN’s annual awards show, which brings up an important question: What percentage of professional athletes do you think watch Mad Men? Five percent? Lower? It’s definitely lower, right? Point being: I would pay $50 cash to hear Jon Hamm explain the show to Chris “Birdman” Anderson and DeSean “Whoopi Goldbird” Jackson.

The Bridge (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – What did you guys think of last week’s episode? I though it was pretty good, especially the part whAAAAAAAHHHHHHH WHAT’S IN THAT ROOM TELL ME TELL ME TELL ME.

Franklin & Bash (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – From TV Guide: “The guys help a friend who’s accused of killing his practical-joke rival.” Death by sack-tap, perhaps?

Camp (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s episode focuses on the camp’s annual Capture the Flag contest. Another camp-related movie I like is Heavyweights.

Nazi Mega Weapons (PBS, 10:00 p.m.) – NAZI MEGA WEAPONS?! Hot damn, PBS. That is one hell of a title.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Brian Williams is on Letterman; Anthony Hopkins is on Ferguson; Jane Lynch and Charlie Hunnam are on Leno; Catherine Zeta-Jones and Colin Quinn are on Fallon; Jerry Seinfeld is on Colbert; and Noah Wyle and Ben Schwartz (JEAN RALPHIO!) are on Conan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight#ESPYS
TAGSESPYSthe bridgeWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP