What’s On Tonight: Jon Hamm Hosting The ESPYs, ‘The Bridge,’ And Law Bros

The ESPYs (ESPN, 9:00 p.m.) – Jon Hamm hosts ESPN’s annual awards show, which brings up an important question: What percentage of professional athletes do you think watch Mad Men? Five percent? Lower? It’s definitely lower, right? Point being: I would pay $50 cash to hear Jon Hamm explain the show to Chris “Birdman” Anderson and DeSean “Whoopi Goldbird” Jackson.

The Bridge (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – What did you guys think of last week’s episode? I though it was pretty good, especially the part whAAAAAAAHHHHHHH WHAT’S IN THAT ROOM TELL ME TELL ME TELL ME.

Franklin & Bash (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – From TV Guide: “The guys help a friend who’s accused of killing his practical-joke rival.” Death by sack-tap, perhaps?

Camp (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s episode focuses on the camp’s annual Capture the Flag contest. Another camp-related movie I like is Heavyweights.

Nazi Mega Weapons (PBS, 10:00 p.m.) – NAZI MEGA WEAPONS?! Hot damn, PBS. That is one hell of a title.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Brian Williams is on Letterman; Anthony Hopkins is on Ferguson; Jane Lynch and Charlie Hunnam are on Leno; Catherine Zeta-Jones and Colin Quinn are on Fallon; Jerry Seinfeld is on Colbert; and Noah Wyle and Ben Schwartz (JEAN RALPHIO!) are on Conan.