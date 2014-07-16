What’s On Tonight: Lawyers, Astronauts, Elephant Sex

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – WE GOTTA GET HARVEY AND MIKE BACK TOGETH-… Wait, what? They declare a ceasefire? And they’re standing next to each other in that promo picture up there? And they appear to be getting lectured about something by Quarles from Justified (Neal McDonough), who has a guest arc this season as a ruthless SEC investigator? Okay!
Extant (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Tonight Molly “uncovers details of her mysterious pregnancy.” This could also be a description of most episodes of Maury. Someone mash this up for me. I’m very busy.
ESPY Awards (ESPN, 9:00 p.m.) – Hosted by Drake. O/U on the number of pictures Drake will take with trophy-clutching winners: 50.
The Bridge (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – It was weird as nuts to see Kevin from The Office pop up as Matthew Lillard’s Rush-loving AA sponsor, right? Here ends my review of the season premiere of The Bridge.
Duck Dynasty (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – Totally forgot this show existed until someone I know asked me what I thought of it, but the way they pronounced it made it sound like they said “What do you think of Doug Dynasty?” DOUG DYNASTY. What a fantastic hypothetical name.
The Soup (E!, 10:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s episode features Joel’s favorite clips of 2014 so far, as well as his top three clips of all time. Flaming doll or we riot.
Sex in the Wild: Elephants (PBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Until about five minutes ago I hadn’t put much thought into the mating habits of elephants. Now it is literally the only thing I can think about. Your tax dollars at work.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder on Letterman; Elijah Wood and Marcia Clark on Ferguson, followed by a performance by Kristeen Young featuring Dave Grohl and Pat Smear; Whoopi Goldberg and Stephen Moyer on Fallon; Regis Philbin and John Henson on Meyers; Jerry Seinfeld on Stewart; NYC mayor Bill de Blasio on Colbert; and Michael Strahan and Famke Janssen on Conan.
So can we start listing our favorite Soup clips?
1. Spaghetti Cat
2. Viva Laughlin musical number
3. Nathaniel, the dancing Yo Gabba Gabba kid
And an honorable mention for Greg Kelly anything.
And… GO!
Dunka dooballs has to be top 10.
Probably Ma from Ma’s Roadhouse rasping “He’s a douchebag.” That will never get old to me.
But I also loved Dunka Dooballs and everything Greg Kelly. Or, if i had to narrow it down, his face during Hanukkah Fever.
I forgot about dunks dooballs.
Ooh, and that “bacon is good for me” kid from Wife Swap is a treasure.
Chicken tetrazzini still gets me every time. And anything Greg Kelly, but a special mention to “Pfft…science.”
I’m throwing another Greg Kelly hat into the ring. That man is a fountain of inappropriate gold.
I gotta toss in the “spicy meatballs” song from that horrible rent-a-cop family.
Greg Kelly is always good. I was also a big fan of the “Reeeaaaaaarr” with Brian Williams clips.
I’m a fan of whenever they make fun of soap operas. Like the worst sniper ever on that Spanish one. And of course there’s this. Riiiiick!!!! [www.youtube.com]
Drunk Ewoks invading the Today Show is my personal favorite.
“Look, he’s moonwalking!!!”
Don’t go in the bathroom with him, Mike!
/covers face “Nooooooooooo”
Franka Potente in The Bridge was a nice creepy surprise. Also I’m sober and love Rush so that line cracked me up.
I was hoping for astronaut lawyers having sex with elephants.
Astronaut elephants having sex with lawyers is a win-win for almost everyone.
I almost thought this was a “Franklin and Bash” super secret surprise revealing….. Had broner growing, now gone….Emma Stone will help tho
I am deeply offended that no one told me before today that Neal McDonaugh is on Suits. I would watch lemon party snuff porn if Neal McDonaugh was in it.
(I kind of lost the thread of Suits a couple seasons back and couldn’t force myself back in.)
I also gave up on Suits a while back. Is it like most USA shows where you can jump in after missing a few seasons and not miss a beat? And if so, is it worth picking back up?
I think it is a better binge watch than a regular season show. I watched the first three seasons in a binge and it was glorious… I’m watching this season as it happens.. and its making me irrationally angry
@Francesca I’m not sure it is making you irrationally angry.===================