What’s On Tonight: ‘Black Lightning’ Ends And ‘Legion’ Gets Lost In The Maze

#What's On Tonight
04.17.18 2 hours ago

FX

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – David’s got a big problem on his hands when future Syd shows up with a cryptic message.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with Tobias gathering his forces and everyone else still reeling from the showdown between Black Lightning and his arch nemesis.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Murtaugh receives some life-changing news and Riggs has a run-in with someone from his past as the pair investigates a missing person case during Leo Katz’s surprise wedding.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — NCIS searches for a petty officer suspected of assault who escapes when the sheriff transporting him crashes into a lake.

Roseanne (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – David (Johnny Galecki) unexpectedly pops by for Harris’ birthday celebrations even though he’s been M.I.A. for years, forcing Darlene to reconsider their relationship.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Clary goes to Luke for help with Jace while Jace tracks down whoever it is that’s hunting Simon.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Ralph considers crossing a dangerous line to defeat DeVoe after Barry and the team figure out a way to break into the Thinker’s lair.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The remaining artists compete for a spot in the Top 12.

Alex, Inc. (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Alex thinks he fired their part-time babysitter, Rosalba, after he and Rooni find her sleeping on the job, but the situation gets more complicated when Rosalba shows up for work.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Dre and Bow plan a date night after their constant fighting forces then to visit a couple’s therapist.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A friend from Bull’s past enlists his services to help convince a jury that a domestic abuse survivor who shot her husband in his sleep is not guilty of murder.

LA -> Vegas (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — When Bryan comes to Los Angeles to see Ronnie, she hosts a dinner party at Bernard’s to try and impress him.

Rise (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Lilette and Robbie start to feel the pressure of leading the show when Lou’s vision for the musical begins to crumble.

New Girl (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) – Jess and Cece get wasted at a power lunch and come up with a plan to help Jess stand up to Russell at her new job.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena goes out on another date with Wes, whom she’s smitten with; but unbeknownst to her, Martin is doing his best to take care of a sick Milo.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Tray and Cousin Bobby pick the kids up from school to take them on a trip down memory lane that ends at the cemetery with a pissed off Shay assaulting them both.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: LL Cool J, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Portugal. The Man

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Joel McHale, Michael Che, Offset & Metro Boomin

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: James Comey, Jason Aldean

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jason Sudeikis, Ice Cube, Fall Out Boy

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Eric Holder

Conan: Jeff Daniels, Lauren Ash

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 5 hours ago 4 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP