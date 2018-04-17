FX

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – David’s got a big problem on his hands when future Syd shows up with a cryptic message.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with Tobias gathering his forces and everyone else still reeling from the showdown between Black Lightning and his arch nemesis.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Murtaugh receives some life-changing news and Riggs has a run-in with someone from his past as the pair investigates a missing person case during Leo Katz’s surprise wedding.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — NCIS searches for a petty officer suspected of assault who escapes when the sheriff transporting him crashes into a lake.

Roseanne (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – David (Johnny Galecki) unexpectedly pops by for Harris’ birthday celebrations even though he’s been M.I.A. for years, forcing Darlene to reconsider their relationship.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Clary goes to Luke for help with Jace while Jace tracks down whoever it is that’s hunting Simon.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Ralph considers crossing a dangerous line to defeat DeVoe after Barry and the team figure out a way to break into the Thinker’s lair.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The remaining artists compete for a spot in the Top 12.

Alex, Inc. (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Alex thinks he fired their part-time babysitter, Rosalba, after he and Rooni find her sleeping on the job, but the situation gets more complicated when Rosalba shows up for work.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Dre and Bow plan a date night after their constant fighting forces then to visit a couple’s therapist.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A friend from Bull’s past enlists his services to help convince a jury that a domestic abuse survivor who shot her husband in his sleep is not guilty of murder.

LA -> Vegas (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — When Bryan comes to Los Angeles to see Ronnie, she hosts a dinner party at Bernard’s to try and impress him.

Rise (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Lilette and Robbie start to feel the pressure of leading the show when Lou’s vision for the musical begins to crumble.

New Girl (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) – Jess and Cece get wasted at a power lunch and come up with a plan to help Jess stand up to Russell at her new job.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena goes out on another date with Wes, whom she’s smitten with; but unbeknownst to her, Martin is doing his best to take care of a sick Milo.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Tray and Cousin Bobby pick the kids up from school to take them on a trip down memory lane that ends at the cemetery with a pissed off Shay assaulting them both.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: LL Cool J, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Portugal. The Man

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Joel McHale, Michael Che, Offset & Metro Boomin

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: James Comey, Jason Aldean

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jason Sudeikis, Ice Cube, Fall Out Boy

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Eric Holder

Conan: Jeff Daniels, Lauren Ash