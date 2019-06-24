FX

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The final season of Noah Hawley’s mind-bending sci-fi series sees David fully embracing his dark side and establishing a cult where his followers call him “daddy” and feed on his psychic aura. He’s also paired up with a time traveler who’s trying to help him stop himself from ending the world. Aubrey Plaza is back and brilliant as always, playing David’s sidekick Lenny, and Syd is working with Division 3 to bring them both end before the apocalypse can happen. Leave your sense of reality at the door for this one.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Athletes face daunting obstacles like Lunatic Ledges and Barrel Roll at Seattle’s Tacoma Dome.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A mother-daughter duo, a sister team, and a couple of cell tower technicians compete tonight.

2019 NBA Awards (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Shaquille O’Neal hosts the show from Santa Monica, California where Larry Bird receives a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Years and Years (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Emma Thompson plays a British nationalist politician in this new mini-series from Doctor Who‘s Russell T. Davies. The show is about a family of colorful characters struggling to survive in a futuristic world that seems alarmingly possible, contending with unemployment, world crises, and technology’s continued evolution. Thompson plays Viv, a political candidate with her own agenda, who uses fear and self-preservation to spur the public into siding with her cause.

Grand Hotel (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Gigi attempts to step in to save the hotel after El Rey’s performance gets out of control. Meanwhile, Danny’s cover is blown by one of the hotel staffers.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Chrissy Teigen, Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, Aldous Harding

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Tom Holland, Andrew Yang

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Olivia Munn, Ramy Youssef, Matt Maeson, Jon Wurster

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Elaine Welteroth