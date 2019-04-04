What’s On Tonight: ‘Marvel’s Cloak And Dagger’ Is Back On The Run

Freeform

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger (Freeform, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — Season two kicks off with Tyrone and Tandy living separate lives, both trying to stay under the radar as they learn to control and grow their powers, but a traumatic event brings them back together again.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Catherine preps for her first surgery back on a war veteran who’s not emotionally prepared for his procedure while Meredith worries about DeLuca operating alone with Richard.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam and Dean rush to help a friend in trouble while Castiel goes on a mission to find a miracle.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jonah and Mateo help Glenn with some financial trouble as Amy struggles to impress an executive with a mysterious grudge against her.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon and Amy recruit Nobel laureates Kip Thorne, George Smoot, and Frances Arnold to their side after their rivals charm the press on a publicity tour.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jack uses an annual murder mystery party to impress Lynette while the students break into the school to get the answers to the A.P. bio exam.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Sheldon spends the weekend at Dr. Sturgis’ to see what college life will be like while a lonely Mary tries to bond with the Coopers in Sheldon’s absence.

In the Dark (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The series premiere of this CW drama follows a blind woman named Murphy who reluctantly bonds with her guide dog when a mystery unfolds regarding her best friend.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Both Grace and Karen reconsider their romantic relationships after Jack and Estefan’s wedding is ruined by a canceled flight and Will’s boyfriend gets a job in London.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bonnie (s)mothers Christy when she gets sick.

Abby’s (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Abby and Bill take their disagreement over an established bar rule to a group of Abby’s regulars.

FAM (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Clem struggles to break the news to her mother-in-law that she won’t be wearing her old wedding gown during her nuptials.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The SVU investigates a he said/she said case when a woman crashes a wedding to accuse her therapist of sexual assault.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Seth Rogen, Mike Tyson, Iggy Azalea

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kit Harington, Elle Fanning, Khalid

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sandra Oh, Zachary Levi, Nina Nesbitt

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sen. Kamala Harris, Henry Winkler, Conleth Hill, Aaron Comess

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Matthew McConaughey, Reba McEntire, Jimmy Buffett

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Sen. Bernie Sanders