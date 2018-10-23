FX

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — EZ struggles over whether to make a run for it when Lincoln Potter takes the Galindo investigation, possibly ratting him out to the club. Meanwhile, Emily is forced to make a tough decision regarding her loyalties, and Coco is left reeling from his terrible crime.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The NCIS discovers a 50-year-old tape that may exonerate a man who’s been imprisoned for a murder he didn’t commit.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dan hires Becky to help him at work, but he quickly realizes that it’s Becky who really needs help. Meanwhile, Darlene meets David’s new girlfriend at a parent-teacher conference.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The team is forced to think outside the box in order to stop Cicada, but when Nora concocts a plan to help her parents out, a member of Team Flash is put in danger.

World Series: Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Dodgers head to Boston to take on the Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Timmy decides to enter a poetry contest to win the money he needs to repair his ventriloquist dummy, but when he suffers from writer’s block, he decides to plagiarize someone else’s work.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Anissa digs herself a deeper hole by continuing her Robin Hood scheme, stealing money from one of the most powerful crime syndicates in the city. Meanwhile, Jefferson is forced to watch as all his hard work at the school goes down the drain.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Zoey and Bow help Diane navigate her first teenage crush as Dre worries his love of calling the cops on petty neighbors might be sending the wrong message to Jack.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Zidan and Bell investigate the death of an inspector whose murder might be tied to a leak at a nuclear power plant.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — As Kate and Toby anxiously await some big news, Randal embarks on a journey of his own, and Kevin has a run-in with someone from his father’s past.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Martin actively avoids asking Lisa Apple if she’s pregnant while Lena grows more and more distant over the news.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Pride’s father, Cassius Pride, is wrapped up in an NCIS case involving an unsolved casino heist from several years ago.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Talia pushes Nolan to confront his own moral compass in order to become a better cop after he’s called to help a kidnapping victim.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Bloom and Reynolds argue over a call she makes that goes against protocol while a journalist shadows Max for the day.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kobe Bryant, Oliver Hudson, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Trevor Noah, Lucas Hedges, Gigi Hadid, Brockhampton

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, Charlamagne Tha God

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Wanda Sykes, David Cross, Nafissa Thompson-Spires

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jamie Dornan, Florence Welch, Florence + The Machine