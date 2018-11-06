What’s On Tonight: The Midterms Are Here, And So Is The ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season Finale

11.06.18 52 mins ago

FX

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The season finale of Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off is here. As slow-going as the show’s first episodes were, the action has been sufficiently cranked up, and some fan-favorites’ fates are in limbo tonight. EZ is in deep with Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon), who orders the prospect to eliminate the federal agent handling his case or risk more prison time. Meanwhile, the club celebrates some good news with the Galindo cartel.

Midterm Election Coverage (NBC, CBS, ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Well, there’s no escaping talk of Midterm Elections now. Get ready for the Super Bowl of politics, folks. If tuning in to the fate of our country just isn’t your thing, there’s always Lethal Weapon.

The Gifted (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Reeva orders Esme to get Polaris on board when she questions plans for the Inner Circle’s next ambush while Thunderbird teaches Reed to control his powers.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Cole and Murtaugh investigate a string of robberies of safety deposit boxes after Cole is forced to confront his past when his former mentor delivers some bad news.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — In which Tosh helps an adrenaline junkie OD and introduces the filthiest perverts on the Internet.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sacha Baron Cohen, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Phosphorescent

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, Hasan Minhaj

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Billy Eichner, Soledad O’Brien, Franklin Vanderbilt

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jamil Smith

