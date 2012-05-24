What’s On Tonight: Men at Work, Brah

Men at Work (TBS, 10 p.m.) – Series premiere. No, it’s not about two garbagemen who dream of owning a surf shop, with a soundtrack by UB40 and Sly & Robbie. Instead, it’s got Danny Masterson, was created by Breckin Meyer, and really makes you appreciate “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
Duets (ABC, 8 p.m.) – Series premiere. F: Jennifer Nettles. M: Robin Thicke. K: John Legend. Kelly Clarkson can sing at mine and Robin’s wedding. You’re all invited.
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8 p.m.) – Season premiere. I have literally nothing to say about this show, but I do have a question for you all: when you’re walking up a crowded staircase, where do you look? I’m a tall, uncoordinated goof, so I’m watching my feet as I’m trying not to fall. But to someone next to me, it looks like I’m checking out the ass of the person in front of me. Any advice?
Awake (NBC, 10 p.m.) – The 2011-2012 season wrapped up yesterday, but no one told “Awake,” which airs it season/series finale tonight. Gee, looks like someone was really asleep at the wheel. You see, it’s funny because his wife and/or son died in a car crash.
Rookie Blue (ABC, 10 p.m.) – Season premiere. Gregory Smith is on this show? I thought Treat Williams had him killed after the “Everwood” finale. /assumes Treat Williams hunts humans for sport
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Glenn Close on Leno (check out this Splitsider article to read about one of Leno’s more douchetastic decisions); Charlize Theron on Kimmel; Alfred Molina on Ferguson; Will Smith and Bill Paxton on Fallon; and Josh Brolin and Alison Brie (!!!) on Conan.
As a fellow tall, uncoordinated person, I can tell you that yoga has greatly improved my balance and coordination. And that’s despite the fact that I kind of suck at yoga.
Yes. A gentleman precedes a lady down the stairs, and follows her up (so he can break her fall if she takes a spill). So go ahead and stare at her ass. It’s your right as a gentleman (also referred to as “droit du seigneur.”)
Bonne utilisation de francais.
Wise words.
What’s that? All I can hear are saxophones. *Who can it beeeeeeee now!!*
I mean it isn’t so much funny, ha ha… or wait no, yes it is.
I walk into that breakroom, and I fill the place up with left and right uppercuts. I really can’t decide which douchehat in the picture I hate more.
Fuck Yeah Rookie Blue. When I first started watching it on Hulu a few years ago I was all like, “What the hell is going on.” People talked weird, everyone was nice, the cops were total pussies. After about 6 episodes I finally figured out that it is set in Toronto. That explained soooo much. I didn’t watch much last year because the show is smarmy and lame but what else am I gonna watch on Thursdays?
Why does NBC have to kill everything I love? :(
In less depressing news Megan Ganz WILL be returning as writer for Community Season 4.
Breckin Meyer? That dude is serious TV poison. Someone please explain how he is still able to get meetings.
Cause he’s one half of Franklin and Bash, broseph. Let’s crush some beers!
If people already think you’re checking out women’s asses, then you might as well check them out. Cause that’s one of the best things in life, and it’s too easy to get caught checking out tits.
Oh good, Men at Work has a black dude, so you know it’s hella real.
That’s wack! Daaaaaamn.
*@#%!!!!!! So You Think You Can Dance is starting!?
I saw a preview for “Men at Work” repeatedly in a movie theater while waiting for Cabin in the Woods to start. It looked terrible.
The chairs in that breakroom look incredibly uncomfortable. They don’t recline and look too small for a grown human and don’t even have wheels. If those bros were so chill why wouldn’t they be on that comfy looking couch / chair?
From the random commercials I’ve seen of Everwood I’ve always assumed Gregory Smith was just James McAvoy with a really good American accent.