What’s On Tonight: Men at Work, Brah

Men at Work (TBS, 10 p.m.) – Series premiere. No, it’s not about two garbagemen who dream of owning a surf shop, with a soundtrack by UB40 and Sly & Robbie. Instead, it’s got Danny Masterson, was created by Breckin Meyer, and really makes you appreciate “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Duets (ABC, 8 p.m.) – Series premiere. F: Jennifer Nettles. M: Robin Thicke. K: John Legend. Kelly Clarkson can sing at mine and Robin’s wedding. You’re all invited.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8 p.m.) – Season premiere. I have literally nothing to say about this show, but I do have a question for you all: when you’re walking up a crowded staircase, where do you look? I’m a tall, uncoordinated goof, so I’m watching my feet as I’m trying not to fall. But to someone next to me, it looks like I’m checking out the ass of the person in front of me. Any advice?

Awake (NBC, 10 p.m.) – The 2011-2012 season wrapped up yesterday, but no one told “Awake,” which airs it season/series finale tonight. Gee, looks like someone was really asleep at the wheel. You see, it’s funny because his wife and/or son died in a car crash.

Rookie Blue (ABC, 10 p.m.) – Season premiere. Gregory Smith is on this show? I thought Treat Williams had him killed after the “Everwood” finale. /assumes Treat Williams hunts humans for sport

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Glenn Close on Leno (check out this Splitsider article to read about one of Leno’s more douchetastic decisions); Charlize Theron on Kimmel; Alfred Molina on Ferguson; Will Smith and Bill Paxton on Fallon; and Josh Brolin and Alison Brie (!!!) on Conan.