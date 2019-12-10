What’s On Tonight: Michelle Wolf Returns To Netflix

If nothing in this listing fits your mood tonight, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix) — The former Late Show With Seth Meyers writer and The Daily Show correspondent returns with her latest comedy special. And while she’s become rather infamous for her performance at the 2018 White House Correspondents Association Dinner, don’t expect to hear too much (or anything) about it.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — On the one hand, Dan has every right to be mad since practically everyone in the family seems to have forgotten his birthday. On the other hand, he’s also in trouble for excluding Jackie from the family Christmas photo after she mistreats Louise.

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Comedian and daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres kicks off the first episode of a three-night event with special guest Jennifer Aniston. Of course, much like her predecessor Oprah Winfrey, most of Ellen’s programming will involve giving lots of gifts to random people.

The Masked Singer (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — The hugely popular (and ridiculous) reality singing competition series returns with the final six disguised singers vying for the top prize. All six will perform in tonight’s special episode, bother together and apart.

The Flash (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Following the first and second entries in Supergirl and Batwoman, the third episode of the Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover sees Barry and his teammates enlisting the help of Black Lightning’s titular hero, thereby making the show’s place in the “Arrowverse” official.

Mixed-ish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Alicia and Paul battle it out with their parents over who’s doing what for Christmas. Or, as their old commune use to celebrate it, the “winter solstice.” Meanwhile, the kids find themselves in the middle of a heated competition for “best grandfather.”

Black-ish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Something is up, because Pops, who was never really one for the Christmas holidays, has had a Scrooge-like vision and wants nothing more than to celebrate the season with his family. Despite all of the newfound holiday cheer, however, Dre suspects that something else is really going on.