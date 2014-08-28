What’s On Tonight: Might As Well Watch ‘Jurassic Park’ For The 43rd Time

Jurassic Park (AMC, 8 p.m.) — It’s a lean night for TV, so I might end up quoting Jurassic Park.
College Football: Boise State vs Mississippi (ESPN, 8 p.m.) — Hold on to your butts, football’s back.
Welcome to Sweden (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Season finale. At this rate, I expect Greg Poehler to win an Emmy before his sister, Amy, I mean, LIFE FINDS A WAY.
Garfunkel and Oates (IFC, 10 p.m.) — Clever girls.
The Honorable Woman (Sundance, 10 p.m.) — “God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates dinosaurs.” “Dinosaurs eat man. The Honorable Woman inherits the Earth.”
You’re the Worst (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — I look forward to this show a little bit more every week, and I think I’d still feel the same way if there was literally ANYTHING else on. It’s not a big pile of sh*t.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Mike Myers on Letterman; Aaron Paul and Ed Sheeran on Kimmel; Todd Glass on Stewart; and JR on Colbert.
“And……….well, there you are.” Goldbum is just go Goldbum-y in “Juraissic Park”. And I mean that as a compliment, of course.
Woof.
Dogson, Dogson, we’ve got Dogson here! Nobody cares. Nice hat. What are you trying to look like, a secret agent?
Sorry, Judy Greer, but Married is a big pile of shit.
Mike Myers doing a public interview for the first time in like 12 years? Guess he knew the magic word.
Ah, ah, ah.
Cheetah speed if they ever got out in the open. RIP Muldoon :(
I’m still watching the Simpsons marathon. My brain is not quite mush yet.