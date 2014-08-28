What’s On Tonight: Might As Well Watch ‘Jurassic Park’ For The 43rd Time

08.28.14

Jurassic Park (AMC, 8 p.m.) — It’s a lean night for TV, so I might end up quoting Jurassic Park.

College Football: Boise State vs Mississippi (ESPN, 8 p.m.) — Hold on to your butts, football’s back.

Welcome to Sweden (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Season finale. At this rate, I expect Greg Poehler to win an Emmy before his sister, Amy, I mean, LIFE FINDS A WAY.

Garfunkel and Oates (IFC, 10 p.m.) — Clever girls.

The Honorable Woman (Sundance, 10 p.m.) — “God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates dinosaurs.” “Dinosaurs eat man. The Honorable Woman inherits the Earth.”

You’re the Worst (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — I look forward to this show a little bit more every week, and I think I’d still feel the same way if there was literally ANYTHING else on. It’s not a big pile of sh*t.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Mike Myers on Letterman; Aaron Paul and Ed Sheeran on Kimmel; Todd Glass on Stewart; and JR on Colbert.

