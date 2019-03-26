What’s On Tonight: ‘Miracle Workers’ Risks Everything To Save Mankind

TBS



Miracle Workers (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — The show ends with Craig risking everything to stop God from destroying all of mankind. (We suppose we should be rooting for him?)

American Housewife (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Oliver fears Cooper is ditching him when he discovers his friend lied about his weekend plans. Katie becomes jealous of Greg’s fast friendship with a new member of the Historical Guild.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Elle gets contestants to play games like “Stink Tank,” “Aww Snap,” “One-Eyed Monster,” and “Don’t Leave Me Hanging.”

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining cooks must debone an entire fish for a challenge that could send more than one of them packing.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A nuclear submarine goes radio silent while Gibbs and Bishop are aboard to conduct a murder investigation.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Peggy takes a driving test to finally get her license but things go badly and she ropes the kids into helping her cheat the system.

Blackish (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Kyra’s estranged father shows up wanting to take her back to Texas so Bow and Dre do their best to show him the kind of life she could have if she remained with the family.

FBI (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Maggie and Dana struggle to find justice for victims murdered by a serial killer while the mayor limits the investigation in order to prevent economic loss.

Mental Samurai (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Another crop of eager contestants hop in the cage and try to answer questions in four categories to prove their mental stamina.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Isobel turns to Liz for help in regaining her memories of the night Rosa died. Max and Cameron investigate a string of bizarre deaths around town.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The show looks back at Beth and Randall’s romance.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena and Martin announce to the kids that Lisa Apple’s baby, Annie, is their half-sister, and Martin is surprised when they aren’t interested in meeting her. Lena feels the burden of being stuck in the middle between Martin and Lisa but still offers to help bring both families together.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Nolan gets assigned to a protective detail of a man with a shady past while the rest of the officers battle chaos after an earthquake hits the city.

The Village (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Sarah uncovers more of Katie’s secret and has a confrontation with Nick while Enzo struggles with a disappointing new roommate.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: David Harbour, “Science Bob” Pflugfelder, Rodrigo y Gabriela

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Keri Russell, Martha Stewart, Conan O’Brien

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kobe Bryant, Cara Delevingne, Tom Walker

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Bobby Hall