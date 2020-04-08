What’s On Tonight: ‘Modern Family’ Says Goodbye

A Modern Farewell (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The network looks back on one of its most influential comedy series before the show signs off for good. Exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes filming, auditions, first table-reads — it’s all here folks.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The show’s two-part series finale begins with the family struggling to say goodbye. Mitch and Cam adjust to their new normal; Phil and Claire take back control of their house; and Gloria comes to terms with Manny’s independence.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The doctors clash over how best to treat a teenager brought into the ER after falling from an overpass.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Friendships are tested during a chaotic tribal council and one castaway’s kind gesture paints a target on their back.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Sharon Osbourne joins the judging panel as the final four singers pair off to battle it out on stage.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Gallo and Ritter attempt to launch Firehouse 51 into the social media age as the rest of the crew deals with a group of troublemakers that invade the Firehouse.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Tally and Gerit’s connection grows stronger as the rest of the base celebrates the rituals of Beltane.

LEGO Masters (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — In an epic Star Wars-themed episode, Will Arnett and guests BB-8, C-3PO, and R2-D2 challenge the remaining contestants to build their own droids and replicate iconic scenes inspired by the beloved film franchise.