If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix series, Thursday) — Everyone’s favorite drug-lord-centered comfort food is back, and it’s lonely at the top for Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna). Following the execution of Kiki Camerena (Michael Peña) last season, intrepid DEA agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) is out for justice and more. We know the story won’t have a happy ending, but watching this show is still a good time.

Briarpatch (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Rosario Dawson’s dogged investigator is dealing with a new suspect after who returning to her native Texas after a murder hits close to home. The show also stars Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men‘s Stan), who will bear snowcones, so come for the beard, and stay for a fetching blend of crime and pulp fiction.

Katy Keene (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Katy’s personal life is clashing with her work missions, and Josie starts working at a record store, which she must work to save against all odds.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Cloud 9’s new cereal bar causes pleasure and drama while a scammer is afoot, and folks are questioning Zephra’s ulterior motives.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jake and Charles must help Adrian Pimento, who claims that his life is under threat. Meanwhile, a Workplace Conflict seminar is in store for the squad.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon must work with some reluctant college students on a project, while Meemaw comes face to face with Dale’s ex.

The Unicorn (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Wade has a terrible date with an acquaintance of Natalie, who ends up in a difficult spot as a result, and Ben endures a conflict of his own.