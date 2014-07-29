What’s On Tonight: ‘Nathan For You’ Opens That Dumb Starbucks, And A Depressing ‘Celebrity Wife Swap’

Nathan for You (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — The legal loophole that basically catapulted Nathan Fielder to Uproxx fame airs tonight. Ahead of it, familiarize yourself with Fielder’s best pranks.

Celebrity Wife Swap (ABC, 10 p.m.) — The wife of NFL player Plaxico Burress leaves her two jobs and busy domestic household in the New Jersey suburbs and swaps places with DJ Paul’s fiancée, who has money and goes to a lot of parties. Oh, man: That’s just depressing to know that Buress’ wife has to work two jobs because that dumbass shot himself in the leg.

Tyrant (FX, 10 p.m.) — I thought last week’s episode was the best since the pilot. The show is still finding its legs, and hopefully maneuvering away from episodic lessons. It’s not great, but it’s better.

Royal Pains (USA Network, 9 p.m.) — Blandly attractive doctors treat blandly attractive patients on the beach. Tonight, a house sitter is treated, so that Royal Pains can really delve into those class issues.

Extreme Weight Loss (ABC, 8 p.m.) — “A 39-year-old 347-lb. woman hopes to lose weight before trying to find her biological son, whom she gave up for adoption.” If she finds him on an opposite coast, and she runs the entire way, that would probably work.

The Wil Wheaton Project (SyFy, 10 p.m.) — Wheaton hits up Comic Con.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Chris Pratt is on Letterman, Vin Diesel is on Fallon, Daniel Radcliffe is on Kimmel, Ferguson has Simon Pegg, and Seth Meyers has Lee Pace.