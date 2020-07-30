If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — The NBA restarts play with no fans in the stands and the sound of squeaking shoes to keep viewers company. The highlight of the night (from inside the Disney World bubble) will be a battle of title contenders with the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

The Speed Cubers (Netflix documentary) — If you’re looking for competition without the squeaking shoes, look no further than this true story of the rivalry/friendship of the two reigning Rubik’s Cubers (Max Park, age 17, and Feliks Zemdegs, age 23) on the planet.

Killer Camp (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — This mind-boggling show’s bringing the campfire crowd back to another shocking revelation when everyone starts theorizing who could be the “killer” before someone else gets nabbed.

To Tell the Truth (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — There can’t be enough Joel McHale on TV, which is fortunate because he is somehow everywhere right now. He’s leading a celebrity panel (including Oliver Hudson, Nikki Glaser, and Vivica A. Fox) that will quiz three contestants on who’s telling the truth about their unusual unusual distinction or occupation, and who’s full of it.

Cake (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — A showcase featuring both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw.