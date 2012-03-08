What's On Tonight: No More Florida Stanley?

The Office (NBC, 9 p.m.) – The plot description (“After Robert reveals his contempt for Nellie’s business plan, Jim tries to save Dwight’s job”) makes it sound like the show’s going to undermine everything that’s happened in Tallahassee. I hope I’m wrong, but if I’m not: oh well, at least we’ll always have Florida Stanley.
Archer (FX, 10 p.m.) – After tonight’s episode, “Skin Game” (featuring the return of Katya – WUH???), all that’s left of “Archer” this season is the two-part finale. So if you haven’t already, be sure to go to Uproxx for their live blog, beginning at 10 p.m. Tonight’s special guest: Illustration Director TJ Buford, who previously worked on “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” and “Squidbillies.”
30 Rock (NBC, 8 p.m.) – I know I misled you last week, for which I apologize, but I SWEAR the inappropriately pretty Chloë Grace Moretz will be on your TV tonight, as Jack’s teenage rival, Kaylie Hooper.
Parks and Recreation (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Someone in the “Parks and Recreation” casting department (or maybe Nick Offerman) must be a huge “Will & Grace” fan. Megan Mullally plays Tammy Two, of course, and now Sean Hayes guest stars too, as an Indianapolis journalist named Buddy Wood. As for Eric McCormack: he’s the voice of Lucky on “Pound Puppies,” so…he’s doing well.
Awake (NBC, 10 p.m.) – What did you guys think of the premiere of “Awake”? I DVR’d the episode, but haven’t watched it yet. It feels like one of those shows I know I’ll like, but won’t get around to watching until weeks from now, when it’s already canceled. Like the time I could have met Mr. T at the mall.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Raquel Welch on Ferguson; Rob Riggle on Conan; Trita Parsi on Stewart; and Don Fleming and Emmylou Harris on Colbert.
Nick Offerman directed this episode of Parks, so all the Will and Grace stuff makes sense.
I listened to Offerman and Mullaly on the WTF podcast earlier this week and I’m pretty sure I remember them saying that at least one of the writers on ‘Parks & Rec’ used to write for ‘Will & Grace’ too.
Plus the fact that Offerman is married to Megan Mullally. ([www.huffingtonpost.com])
I liked Awake quite a bit. Both of Mike’s realities are solid. I hope there’s no lame twist, like he actually died in the car wreck at the beginning of the show (lol spoiler) and this is purgatory.
I think that whichever reality has Fez as your partner must be a dream.
Sophie Turner gives Chloe Moretz a run for the Inappropriately Pretty title [www.dailymail.co.uk]
I liked the pilot of Awake. I don’t know how long they can maintain it before it becomes like every procedural with “a unique twist”. Also ever notice how Kyle Killen shows are always about a guy living two lives?
I’ve also noticed that Kyle Killen shows only last two episodes
One thing I’d like to see from Archer? MOAR ELEVATOR. Elevator scenes from FX are gold.
MMMMAAAAKKKEEEE OOOUUUTTT.
/not sure I’m going this right
Local NBC affiliate is preempting prime to air the damn SEC bball tourney. Not airing primetime til 1am.
I am a sports person, but give ZERO shits for college or NBA basketball. There are no words to put my fury into context.
Farewell, sweet Florida Stanley. We hardly knew you.
I wouldn’t mind seeing “Robert” get killed in an “Office Rage” incident by Kelly Kapoor…….so they can spin her series off on a funny note….
I told Jon Hamm that you didn’t mention that he’s also a guest on Conan.
[i.imgur.com]
He’s not taking it well.
Awake was excellent last week. I think it would’ve made for a really good movie too, but not a full series. Not planning on watching another episode, I can only see it going downhill.
That’s what all the reviews seem to be saying. NBC turns it into a shitty cop drama. A real shame because the pilot was some of the best network drama I’ve seen in a while.
Fuck you Bionic Barry! Damn it Archer you are suppose to make me laugh not get depressed
Yeah, so my DirecTV box died just as ’30 Rock’ ended last night. Now, I have to go scrounge the internets for my Knope and Archer fixes.