What's On Tonight: No More Florida Stanley?

The Office (NBC, 9 p.m.) – The plot description (“After Robert reveals his contempt for Nellie’s business plan, Jim tries to save Dwight’s job”) makes it sound like the show’s going to undermine everything that’s happened in Tallahassee. I hope I’m wrong, but if I’m not: oh well, at least we’ll always have Florida Stanley.

Archer (FX, 10 p.m.) – After tonight’s episode, “Skin Game” (featuring the return of Katya – WUH???), all that’s left of “Archer” this season is the two-part finale. So if you haven’t already, be sure to go to Uproxx for their live blog, beginning at 10 p.m. Tonight’s special guest: Illustration Director TJ Buford, who previously worked on “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” and “Squidbillies.”

30 Rock (NBC, 8 p.m.) – I know I misled you last week, for which I apologize, but I SWEAR the inappropriately pretty Chloë Grace Moretz will be on your TV tonight, as Jack’s teenage rival, Kaylie Hooper.

Parks and Recreation (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Someone in the “Parks and Recreation” casting department (or maybe Nick Offerman) must be a huge “Will & Grace” fan. Megan Mullally plays Tammy Two, of course, and now Sean Hayes guest stars too, as an Indianapolis journalist named Buddy Wood. As for Eric McCormack: he’s the voice of Lucky on “Pound Puppies,” so…he’s doing well.

Awake (NBC, 10 p.m.) – What did you guys think of the premiere of “Awake”? I DVR’d the episode, but haven’t watched it yet. It feels like one of those shows I know I’ll like, but won’t get around to watching until weeks from now, when it’s already canceled. Like the time I could have met Mr. T at the mall.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Raquel Welch on Ferguson; Rob Riggle on Conan; Trita Parsi on Stewart; and Don Fleming and Emmylou Harris on Colbert.