What’s on Tonight: Not Buffy!

Ringer (CW) — Series premiere. Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to the CW with a dual role as twin sisters: wealthy socialite Siobhan and ex-stripper/recovering drug addict Bridget. Bridget is wanted by the mob because she witnessed a murder, so she seeks help from her wealthy sister, who then “dies” in a boating accident. Bridget then covers up Siobhan’s death and assumes her identity, except — *TWIST* — Siobhan faked her death and moved to Paris because her life was in danger, too! Without having seen the pilot, I give this four out of five DERPS.
Parenthood (NBC) — Season premiere. NBC’s moderately successful tearjearker returns with Jason Ritter (“The Event”) returning to the cast. For those scoring at home: Krysten Ritter > John Ritter > apple fritter > Jason Ritter.
90210 (CW) — Season premiere. If paparazzi photos are to be believed, this season is all about Annalynne McCord wearing bikinis and getting egged and doused with slime. I don’t disapprove.
Sons of Anarchy (FX) — I of course very much enjoy this show, but I’m worried by how much the plot hinges on people keeping secrets every season. Characters on telenovelas have fewer secrets to hide than this outlaw biker gang. That’s worrisome.
Big Sexy (TLC) — Season finale. No joke, the final episode of the season is a bunch of fat ladies doing a bikini photo shoot. So enticing! How could I possibly not watch? I sure hope this gets renewed!
The show may sucks but my Charisma Carpenter/Sarah Michelle Gellar fixation predates my Christina Hendricks phase so I’m watching.
(Joss Wheadon tends to pick most of my stalking victims)
You had me at “Sarah Michelle Gellar” and “stripper”.
I can’t tell which one is the hooker and which one is the socialite in the picture…
I’m guessing that Ringer will be moved to a crappy time slot by midseason, and then cancelled. With a cliffhanger ending.
…if the put SMG in her undies….
….it’ll be a start…
they…
SMG, Christina Hendrick’s boobies, discussions of Annalynne McCord and Krysten Ritter. This has been a sexy WG day.
I so desperately want to like the new SMG show, but I know it will be utter crap.
The fact that it is on the CW kind of solidifies that.
NOTHING > John Ritter. Like thousands of kids across California, I learned the basics of earthquake safety from his competent acting: [youtu.be]
Josh Ritter > Krysten Ritter > John Ritter > apple fritter > Jason Ritter.
If you haven’t listened to Josh Ritter (no relation), you haven’t lived.
@Patty – It sounds like it should be cancelled but this is the CW and this is SMG’s first real project since Buffy.
It will get very good ratings for the first half of the season from Wheddon followers, then drop drastically when they realise it’s crap.
Sadly, I’d watch a TLC show about Whitlock at least once.
I believe it was a boaking accident.
I watched (and actually kinda enjoyed) every episode of Dollhouse, Sarah Connor Chronicles & The Cape based purely on Whedon and/or Whedon-adjacent love. That said, I’m not sure I can watch anything that’s on the CW.
C’mon, guys, apple fritters are at least number 2.
Quit bragging about the pilots you haven’t seen. We get it, you get to watch shows at the same time as us.
It’s not even that everyone on SoA has a secret. It’s that Jemma finding out that Jax is reading about JT in papers left behind has been used twice now.