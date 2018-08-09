Amazon

Ordeal By Innocence (Amazon) – BBC interprets another literary classic of Agatha Christie’s with this limited series starring a slew of U.K. talents including Bill Nighy, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Matthew Goode. The premise stays fairly true to the novel: a wealthy matriarch is murdered, her troubled son is blamed, and then the hunt for the real killer ensues. But this adaptation includes a few jarring changes: Harsher language, the identity of the killer, and the fate the killer ultimately suffers, so book purists, beware.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The show recaps some of its most memorable acts, including a few that received the coveted golden buzzer.

Match Game (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jason Alexander, Sheryl Underwood, Gabriel Iglesias, Constance Zimmer, Bubba Watson, and Anjelah Johnson serve on the panel tonight.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Teresa makes a deal with the devil to expand her drug distribution empire in Phoenix.

Trial & Error (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – First, Dwyane testifies on the prosecution’s behalf, destroying the team’s timeline and putting the case in jeopardy. Then, Dwayne stumbles upon a piece of evidence that leads to a shocking confession and Lavina winning her case. Make up your damn mind Dwayne. Later, after winning the case, Josh is praised by the town, but he struggles with whether Lavina actually committed the murder.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – A live vote ends with one houseguest getting the boot, and the remaining players compete for the next Head of Household.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Franklin takes necessary measures to ensure his crew’s loyalty while Teddy’s past comes back to haunt him and to drive a wedge between him and his brother.

Take Two (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Sam and Eddie investigate the death of a 90s sitcom star whose TV show marked Sam’s first acting job. As they dig into the case, Sam is forced to confront her memories of working on the show with the truth of what actually happened.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – After an attempt on Sam’s life, the Swaggers uncover shocking information left behind by Earl that may have led to his murder. Meanwhile, Nadine and Isaac target one of the heads of Atlas.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – A serendipitous accident at a fundraiser helps Sam and Tim reel in a big fish client.

All About The Washingtons (Netflix) – Rev Run and his wife Justine star in this comedy series that’s basically a riff on their popular reality show on VH1. The premise: Rev Run’s character retires to stay at home and take care of the kids while his wife pursues her passions. Plenty of dad humor ensues.

Insatiable (Netflix) – It looks like no petition, no matter how many signatures, could convince Netflix to drop this series which follows a young high schooler nicknamed Fatty Patty as she takes revenge on her bullies. If you think that tagline sounds promising, know that the girl lost weight because her jaw was wired shut for three months and that she regularly refers to her inner fat-self as some kind of demon.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kanye West, Awkwafina

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Rose Byrne, Brad Paisley

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Issa Rae, Darren Criss, Ronnie Chieng

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kelsey Grammer, Rainn Wilson, Franz Ferdinand, Joey Castillo

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Tig Notaro, Bo Burnham, John Cho, Flora Cash

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Emma Gonzales, Matt Deitsch