Parks and Recreation Clip Show (NBC 8:00 p.m.) — A best-of clip show (an encore of The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation) will warm-up the quarantine audience.

Parks and Recreation Reunion Special (NBC 8:30 p.m.) — Mystery surrounds this scripted special, led by “Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope, determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.” Expect to see not only Amy Poehler but also Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Retta and Jim O’Heir, along with some surprises.

Desus And Mero: This week’s edition features illustrious guests Rashida Jones (not only of Parks and Recreation but Netflix’s new #BlackAF) and columnist Alison Roman.

Dangerous Lies (Netflix film) — This soap-opera-y answer to Knives Out stars Camila Mendes as the caretaker to a wealthy man who passes away and names her as his only heir. She and her husband (Jessie T. Usher) subsequently get pulled into a spiraling web of deception and murder that threatens their very survival.

The Victims’ Game: Season 1 (Netflix series) — This TV show follows a forensic detective with Asperger’s syndrome who digs into a case where his long-suppressed feelings and emotions somehow become more valuable than his mad forensic skills.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Meemaw is so angry at Dale, and Sheldon potentially uncovers a secret about his future.

Katy Keene (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Katy’s doing the “Meta Gala” while Josie and the Pussycats are inspiring promotional competition between rivals.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The City of Angels says hello to Sam and her girls.

Siren (Freeform, 10:00 p.m.) — Ryn stumbles upon injured mermaids following Tia’s violent takeover, and her troops end up in battle with Ben and Xander.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Paul Giamatti

Conan: D’Arcy Carden

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Mandy Moore

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Machine Gun Kelly + Travis Barker