What’s On Tonight: ‘Party Of Five’ Premieres And ‘Stumptown’ Returns

Party of Five (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — The premiere of this remake follows the five Acosta siblings as they try to carry on when ICE deports their parents. The eldest son, Emilio, puts his music career on hold to take care of his brothers and sisters but keeping the family together is more difficult than he imagined.

Stumptown (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dex is hired by a famous TV judge to find his missing brother but she quickly discovers she’s not the only one looking for him. Meanwhile, Hoffman recruits Grey to help solve a carjacking case and Ansel shares some unexpected news.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Halstead is thrown for a loop when a former patient resurfaces and April worries over whether to reveal a secret she’s been keeping from Ethan.

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer return for another round of brain battling as their pit their IQs against one another.

Undercover Boss (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A professional football player goes undercover in New Orleans while a CEO spies on his restaurant staff.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — When the city does some rezoning, Firehouse 51 discovers their routes overlap with another station, causing problems for the group. Meanwhile, Casey and Gallo hunt a missing piece of equipment and Brett and Foster find themselves at odds.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Season 15 kicks off with the team investigating a killer with a pattern that closely mirrors “The Chameleon.”

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Alex’s new job puts her up in a luxury apartment with some famous residences and the family goes behind her back to take advantage. Phil critiques the food at the building’s restaurant, Mitch and Cam set out to meet Alex’s neighbor, David Beckham, and Manny and Luke soak in a hot tub with Courtney Cox.