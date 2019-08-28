What’s On Tonight: ‘Pearson’ Settles A Debt, And ‘Snowfall’ Finds An Unlikely Ally

08.28.19

Pearson (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Jessica tries to make good on a debt while Nick reels from McGann’s bombshell.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Julia forces Teddy’s hand as Andre gets help from an unlikely ally, and Franklin finds himself exposed.

Bulletproof (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Pike and Bishop uncover an organ-smuggling ring, but when Pike’s daughter is kidnapped by the organization’s boss, Pike looks to mete out violent retribution for the attack on his family.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Top Seven take part in an immunity challenge that tasks them with recreating a family-favorite dish, as their family members look on.

BH90210 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The fan reaction from the release of the first cast photo has the gang riding high, until the table read serves up major disappointment. The cast bands together to try to rewrite the script but just can’t come to an agreement on storylines.

Songland (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Leona Lewis stops by to hear the songwriters pitch her next single for them.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Wrestlers Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, and celebrity guests Lester Holt, Chris Sullivan, Michael Ealy, and Natasha Leggero compete for a cash prize for the charity of their choice.

