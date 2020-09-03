Raised By Wolves (HBO Max series) — Ridley Scott’s latest sci-fi project comes to streaming land, and it’s a savage, serialized tale that adopts a nonlinear structure. The show takes place on a mysterious virgin planet (where a colony of humans is divided by religious differences) and revolves around androids raising human children. It’s a little bit disturbing, as one would expect from Scott, but builds up an engrossing mythology.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix film) — Technically, this movie doesn’t arrive until 2:00 AM CDT, but there’s gonna be an actual Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Being John Malkovich screenwriter) movie on Netflix. As our own Mike Ryan told Kaufman, “It seems fitting in these times that you’ve come to entertain us.” Starring Toni Collette, Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, and David Thewlis, this film explores regret and longing.

Afonso Padilha: Classless (Netflix stand-up special) — The Brazilian comedian digs into his humble childhood with a very personal, yet endearingly funny set.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Mini-golf enthusiasts take over an oversized course, and these people (well, other than an Olympic Golfer because there’s a law student, pageant queen, and former NFL player) are no golfing experts.

Mysteries Decoded (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The “Roswell” episode follows an active cold case involving a 1947 unexplained crash in New Mexico. Is it… a UFO?

Cake (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — A showcase featuring both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw.