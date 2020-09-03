HBO Max
TV

What’s On Tonight: Prepare To Get Surreal With Ridley Scott On HBO Max And Charlie Kaufman On Netflix

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Raised By Wolves (HBO Max series) — Ridley Scott’s latest sci-fi project comes to streaming land, and it’s a savage, serialized tale that adopts a nonlinear structure. The show takes place on a mysterious virgin planet (where a colony of humans is divided by religious differences) and revolves around androids raising human children. It’s a little bit disturbing, as one would expect from Scott, but builds up an engrossing mythology.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix film) — Technically, this movie doesn’t arrive until 2:00 AM CDT, but there’s gonna be an actual Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Being John Malkovich screenwriter) movie on Netflix. As our own Mike Ryan told Kaufman, “It seems fitting in these times that you’ve come to entertain us.” Starring Toni Collette, Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, and David Thewlis, this film explores regret and longing.

Afonso Padilha: Classless (Netflix stand-up special) — The Brazilian comedian digs into his humble childhood with a very personal, yet endearingly funny set.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Mini-golf enthusiasts take over an oversized course, and these people (well, other than an Olympic Golfer because there’s a law student, pageant queen, and former NFL player) are no golfing experts.

Mysteries Decoded (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The “Roswell” episode follows an active cold case involving a 1947 unexplained crash in New Mexico. Is it… a UFO?

Cake (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — A showcase featuring both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw.

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Projects Of August 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×