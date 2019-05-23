What’s On Tonight: A Star Packed ‘Red Nose Day’ Special

NBC

Red Nose Day (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Some of the network’s biggest stars including Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Chrissy Metz, and Kate McKinnon perform sketches, musical numbers, and short films for the annual fund-raiser for programs that address the needs of children and young people in the U.S. and internationally.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Tandy and Tyrone attempt to stop the villain behind the trafficking ring.

iZombie (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Liv, Clive, and Ravi investigate the suspicious death of Cornell Piercey, the head of Piercey Corp, a successful traffic app company. Melissa Schultz, Cornell’s ex-girlfriend, is now running the company, makes an interesting reveal to Liv and Clive.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Season seven premieres with Holmes and Watson beginning their work as consultants for Scotland Yard in London. While Watson battles her homesickness for New York, Holmes investigates an acid attack on a popular model.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A special Red Nose Day edition of the competition series features contestants like Kelly Clarkson, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Bell, and Jennifer Garner, who go head-to-head in such games as “How Do You Doo et?” and “Popped Quiz.”

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jason Sudeikis, Ben Platt

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Harrison Ford, Richard Madden, Bazzi

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Conan O’Brien, Jim Sciutto, the National

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Olivia Wilde, Christopher Abbott, Janine Brito, Sebastian Thomson

The Late Late Show WIth James Corden: Lucy Liu, James Marsden

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Wyatt Cenac

Conan: Jason Mantzoukas, Nish Kumar