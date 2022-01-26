Resident Alien (USA Network & SYFY, 9:00pm) — Alan Tudyk (who genre fans know and love from Firefly, Rogue One, and many more entries) is still a freaking alien in this adaptation of the Dark Horse comic of the same name. If that’s not enough to stoke your curiosity, then please know that he’s also an alien who decides to become a small-town doctor as a cover for his true desire: to murder humans. Somewhere along the way, he decided to reevaluate that mission and then decided to help solve a murder. This week, Harry returns to earth but has no idea what’s up, but Asta does.

Batwoman (CW, 8:00pm) — This episode is called “Toxic,” which puts an interesting spin on Batwoman as she struggles to overcome Jada’s demands. Meanwhile, Mary’s dealing with a new romance while all manner of loyalties find themselves tested.

The Book of Boba Fett: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — The iconic bounty hunter returned, and this week’s episode will follow up on that production error seen ’round the world. That’s part of the fun.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00pm) — Sara discovers an aberration and Zari and Spooker are both attempting to be less awkward while the rest of the Legends do an actual mission.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Halle Berry, Dave Franco, Dijon

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Cynthia Nixon, Annaleigh Ashford, Del Water Gap, Larnell Lewis

In case you missed this streaming pick from last week:

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (Netflix series) — If you want to watch a bunch of beautiful people who are also sexually frustrated, then this is the dating show for you. Netflix is officially describing them as “horned-up hellraisers,” and yes, that sounds perfectly accurate. They’re all banking on being able to abstain from both sexual contact and solo gratification while playing this game for prize money…. and maybe some love? And yes, this one was inspired by Seinfeld. Watch out for those Costanzas.