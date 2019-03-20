What’s On Tonight: ‘Riverdale’s’ Musical ‘Heathers’ Episode Is Here

CW

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Riverdale airs its musical episode tonight. The kids rehearse for this year’s Heathers: The Musical production and a few of our favorites take their roles a little too seriously. Cheryl plays queen bee Heather Chandler and channels her inner HBIC to deal with a recent fallout while Betty begins to worry about Evelyn’s involvement in the production.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Lucious and Cookie hire a familiar face to track down the money Eddie stole so they can launch a new and improved Empire. Andre tries to convince Devon’s record label to let him record with the company.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — The spin-off of Freeform’s popular teen drama premiere tonight. It starts with a mystery and ends with a murder.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Weaknesses are exposed and the castaways’ mental toughness is tested on the Edge of Extinction.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly recruits Bill in her scheme to curb Pops’ gambling habit while Adam enlists the rest of the family’s help in creating a video game for a school project.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The show takes a look back at the best of the blind auditions this season.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — CB and the student Star Wars club bring Mellor along to the premiere of The Phantom Menace, but Mellor’s thoughts on the movie cause the club to dissolve.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Spencer suffers a devastating setback and gets strength from an unlikely source.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jay courts an Instagram celebrity to help get his business up and running while Hayley and Dylan’s plans to secretly elope before the babies are born hits a snag.