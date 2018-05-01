ABC/Disney

Rosanne (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Roseanne and Jackie throw down over who will take care of mom after she’s booted from the nursing home. Also, Dan gets upset about a too-elaborate birdhouse built by Mark.

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — David is repeatedly put to the test regarding his continuing quest to harness his powers.

Lethal Weapon (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Riggs feels the universal struggle to balance family and work while Murtaugh has his first day as interim captain.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry joins with Team Flash and Gypsy while attempting to take down Thinker’s plan. Also, Gipsy and Cisco get real with their relationship.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — One of the top 11 contestants will be eliminated from a team helmed by Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, or Kelly Clarkson.

Blackish (ABC 9:00, p.m.) — Tensions between Dre and Bow hit the ceiling with the realization that they’ve grown apart, but Dre takes time to look back on the good times.

NCIS (CBS, p.m.) — Abby shall fret over which co-worker to invite to share a five-star dinner invitation, while Sara Carter enlists Gibbs to dig into her mother’s murder after the authorities botched the case.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — The Owl’s newly revealed identity motivates the team to try and stop him, and Luke and Simon team up for a cause.

The Middle (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — High-school prom drama runs amuck with a forced invitation from Frankie for Brick to invite Cindy.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bull’s team decides to defend Elliot Miles in his murder case after new evidence emerges to prove his innocence.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena isn’t thrilled when Martin gets romantic with a familiar face, especially when saving face in front of the kids.

Rise (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — An unauthorized sizzle and very provocative sizzle real sends waves through the school and community.

LA To Vegas (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Ronnie thinks about switching airlines — a decision that could end her relationship with Bryan.

New Girl (FOX, 9:30 p.m.) — Jess learns that Coach owes Nick a lot of money while the group bonds during a memorial service for a friend.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Gregorio gets spooked when a case bears an uncanny resemblance to one from her FBI training.

For The People (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Leonard looks inward when a new case drags out some old insecurities, and Sandra goes to battle with Seth.

Chicago Med (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A nearby block-party shooting overwhelms the hospital with victims, which leads to Dr. Choi dreaming up a new mass casualty plan.

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live At Radio City (Netflix) — The stand-up comedian performs at one of the most legendary venues.

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1 (Netflix) — A childhood favorite and her outrageous home are here for the binge-watching.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Miley Cyrus, Elizabeth Warren

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ariana Grande

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Helen Hunt, Kevin Smith, Paramore

Conan: Kunal Nayyar, Adam Pally