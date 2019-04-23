CW

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Season one ends with Michael forced to make an impossible decision after he and Max reach a roadblock in dealing with the fourth alien as Liz has a frightening encounter with an unexpected visitor.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Katie gets sick forcing Greg to ask for Kathryn’s help in taking care of the kids, but Kathryn’s more concerned with impressing an old boyfriend than babysitting.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Iris and Barry are at odds after he makes a life-changing decision regarding their family while Caitlin makes amends with her own mother, Dr. Carla Tannhauser, to prevent Icicle from enacting the final phase of his deadly plan.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Peggy pushes Mike to have a talk with Timmy after discovering his inappropriate new hobby.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Junior tries to help Bow break out of her role as “office mom” at work while Dre and his sister Rhonda introduce Jack and Diane to their old neighborhood.

The Code (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A dying Marine confesses his involvement in covering up the murder of an Iraqi civilian more than a decade ago, and Abe and Trey are assigned to prosecute the accused killer.

The Village (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Amy discovers surprising news about Nick and Sarah during the first Gospel Brunch at Smalls, which forces residents of The Village to confront their pasts and look forward to their futures.

Bless This Mess (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — A neighborhood potluck spices things up in Rio and Mike’s relationship as the pair struggle to complete their soil revitalization project amidst some uncooperative weather forecasts.

Fosse/Verdon (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Gwen and Bob pursue separate projects and while Bob struggles to complete his new film, Gwen thrives when a coveted job means a return to the stage.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — An NYPD officer is hit by a car in the line of duty, and the hospital is turned upside down trying to save her.

The Last Animals (NatGeo) — National Geographic’s well-timed Earth Day doc from photojournalist Kate Brooks shines a light on a global wildlife crisis: the poaching of elephants and rhinos for their ivory and horns, decimating their populations to the point of near extinction. It’s a terrible tragedy worth watching, and caring about.

