Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix comedy-variety special) — She of the Trump lip-synching now has her own comedy special during a year when very little is, in fact, actually fine. Directed by Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Cooper brings us many vignettes on light subjects as well as the unavoidable ones: politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Expect appearances from special guests including Maya Rudolph.

Swamp Thing (CW, 8:00pm EST) — A dead body in a tree, a mysterious scratch, and more lead to an investigation into Todd’s skin tissue. Tubers!

Tell Me a Story (CW, 9:00pm EST) — An unmarked delivery rattles Ashley, and Jackson and Simone get down to some serious bonding business.

Kal Penn Approves This Message (Freeform, 10:30pm EST) — Actor turned Obama administration member turned actor Kal Penn (House, the Harold and Kumar trilogy) is here to celebrate the changes that young voters can make. This promises to be a non-partisan approach with comedic sketches and in-depth interviews that will help Gen Z be even more impactful than they already are. This week, Kal finally takes on the most important issue of all: voting.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Sarah Cooper

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Anne Hathaway, H.E.R.

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon — Shawn Mendes, Tig Notaro

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Natalie Portman, Cindy McCain

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Billy Porter, David Byrne, Kane Brown

If you want to catch up on semi-last-minute Halloween viewing:

Welcome To The Blumhouse (Amazon Prime films) — Blumhouse rarely swings and misses, so this is promising news when big Halloween gatherings won’t be such a good idea in 2020. Stay safe everyone, and pop some popcorn for a quadruple feature for these movies that landed this month.