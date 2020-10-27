If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix comedy-variety special) — She of the Trump lip-synching now has her own comedy special during a year when very little is, in fact, actually fine. Directed by Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Cooper brings us many vignettes on light subjects as well as the unavoidable ones: politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Expect appearances from special guests including Maya Rudolph.
Swamp Thing (CW, 8:00pm EST) — A dead body in a tree, a mysterious scratch, and more lead to an investigation into Todd’s skin tissue. Tubers!
Tell Me a Story (CW, 9:00pm EST) — An unmarked delivery rattles Ashley, and Jackson and Simone get down to some serious bonding business.
Kal Penn Approves This Message (Freeform, 10:30pm EST) — Actor turned Obama administration member turned actor Kal Penn (House, the Harold and Kumar trilogy) is here to celebrate the changes that young voters can make. This promises to be a non-partisan approach with comedic sketches and in-depth interviews that will help Gen Z be even more impactful than they already are. This week, Kal finally takes on the most important issue of all: voting.
Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Sarah Cooper
Jimmy Kimmel Live — Anne Hathaway, H.E.R.
Late Night With Jimmy Fallon — Shawn Mendes, Tig Notaro
Late Night With Seth Meyers — Natalie Portman, Cindy McCain
The Late Late Show With James Corden — Billy Porter, David Byrne, Kane Brown
If you want to catch up on semi-last-minute Halloween viewing:
Welcome To The Blumhouse (Amazon Prime films) — Blumhouse rarely swings and misses, so this is promising news when big Halloween gatherings won’t be such a good idea in 2020. Stay safe everyone, and pop some popcorn for a quadruple feature for these movies that landed this month.
– Evil Eye — What looks like a perfect romance transforms into a nightmare when a mom believes that a dark connection is influencing her daughter’s boyfriend.
– Nocturne — An elite arts academy becomes ground central for a disturbing sibling rivalry, in which one sister becomes unnaturally inspired by a dead classmate’s notebook.
– The Lie — Joey King stars as a teenage daughter who confesses to killing her best friend. This, naturally, results in even more lies and deception.
– Black Box — Phylicia Rashad and Mamoudou Athie star in this story about a single father involved in a tragic car accident agrees to an experimental treatment that results in a terrifying identity crisis.