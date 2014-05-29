What’s On Tonight: ‘Scrubs’ Creator Bill Lawrence Has A New Show

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Tonight’s contestants: Nate Berkus, Adam Devine, Tony Hale, Arsenio Hall, Malin Akerman, and Bradley Whitford. It’s going to be awkward when Jane Lynch discusses the now-cancelled Trophy Wife.
2014 Scripps National Spelling Bee (ESPN, 8 p.m.) — Ah, America’s annual opportunity to point and laugh at children for not being able to spell “barbiturate.”
Gang Related (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Did anyone watch last week? I did…not.
The Sixties (CNN, 9 p.m.) — “Television Comes of Age.” It’s like Mad Men, BUT REAL.
Undateable (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Season premiere. NBC clearly has little to no faith in this multi-camera sitcom, considering it’s premiering on May 29th, but Ron Funches is a very funny man and creator Bill Lawrence wrote a convincing article on Grantland about why you should check Undateable out. He didn’t promise any Turk Dances, but one can hope.
Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, 10:30 p.m.) — Scott Aukerman shows off his Don Pardo impression to special guest Fred Armisen.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Hugh Laurie on Ferguson.
Muuuuusical Guest
It’s not the hardest impression of all time, but his impression is really good.
HGN must be running out of C-list celebs. Lots of repeat guests on almost every episode.
Those elements may make Undateable a good show….but I have decided to stop wasting space on my DVR for shows that are just going to get cancelled.
I don’t even think I watch anything on NBC anymore.
Isn’t the lead actor on Undateable the lead male from that Whitney show?
Appears to be.
And he is a real bigtime unfunny douche.
Yeah, but I prefer to remember him as the cool guy pedophile from Workaholics. Dude is pretty funny, he just finds dumb projects.
He always reminded me of the hacker dude from Nikita only not nearly as funny and no Maggie Q.
He’s a very respected stand up comedian. He just happened to pick a big dud in Whitney
He looks like Baltar from BSG.
Maggie Q, yes … oh yes.
I’ve met him and many other stand up comedians through work. He was a pretty big douche.
I didn’t realize that Undateable was from Bill Lawrence. Between that and their visit to @midnight last week (Ron Funches is fantastic), I’ll give it a shot. I don’t expect it to last past this initial run, but there have been plenty of good shows that never had an audience.
Funches makes it tough for me to say no but I’ll manage to ignore it somehow.
How are those chicks undateable?
I’d take em out! To Applebees, tell them how beautiful and special they are, have sex with them in the parking lot, and take them home (and by home I mean shove them out of a moving car in the middle of the ghetto).
No chick is undateable unless they are considered unbangable, which is what I would change the name of The Mindy Show to: Unbangable.
I am only interested in Undateable because I have a thing for Briga Heelan. She’s pretty funny on Ground Floor, ridiculously curvy, and has a name that reminds me of a Dutch Milk Maiden from the 1800s. Pretty sure she’ll become an Uproxx crush soon enough.
Hmmm. Undateable may not be bad. I’m in.
Wait, its from the creators of “Scrubs”? Fuck it, I’m out.
Hold on, Zach Braff isn’t involved in any way? Okay, I’m back in.
Add an “I’m done” and you just described the entirety of my lovemaking technique.
RE: The Sixties, hasn’t this been done several times before? And fairly recently? I really don’t feel the need for another hagiographic account of Woodstock and how America “lost its innocence” when Kennedy was shot. I’m also sick of shows the pretend to discuss the famous musical groups of the era without mentioning Strawberry Alarm Clock.
I prefer The Electric Shoes*
*That is the only thing I think of when someone mentions Strawberry Alarm Clock.**
**This is actually the only time it’s happened.
Blue Cheer, Moby Grape, The Electric Prunes, Lothar and the Hand People, and many many more. If you were to buy these hits separately, they’d cost you hundreds of dollars. And many are not available anywhere at any price.
I did watch Gang Related and actually found it pretty entertaining. Not great TV by any means, but entertaining. It could become a Burn Notice show for me that I continually watch hung over on a Sunday morning…
If Undateable is half as good as Ground Floor then it will be pretty good.
A show called Undateable, starring a bunch of attractive L.A. types! Geezus, there is just no hope for the rest of us if that is the case.
You mention Comedy Bang Bang, but don’t mention Maron? CBB is good, but Maron is one of the better shows on right now.
Undateable should be renamed Unwatchable. Horrible show. I bet nobody made that joke before!
Everyone on Undateable seems funny, but holy shit is the multi-camera with laughtrack format tired.
Undateable: I don’t hate a laugh track so much, but EXPLOSIONS of laffs for minor quips is annoying. The second ep was better than the pilot. The bar owner is clearly channeling Jon Cryer, and we don’t need that. The sassy black friend (like I’ve seen on television!) is the standout