What’s On Tonight: ‘Scrubs’ Creator Bill Lawrence Has A New Show

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Tonight’s contestants: Nate Berkus, Adam Devine, Tony Hale, Arsenio Hall, Malin Akerman, and Bradley Whitford. It’s going to be awkward when Jane Lynch discusses the now-cancelled Trophy Wife.

2014 Scripps National Spelling Bee (ESPN, 8 p.m.) — Ah, America’s annual opportunity to point and laugh at children for not being able to spell “barbiturate.”

Gang Related (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Did anyone watch last week? I did…not.

The Sixties (CNN, 9 p.m.) — “Television Comes of Age.” It’s like Mad Men, BUT REAL.

Undateable (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Season premiere. NBC clearly has little to no faith in this multi-camera sitcom, considering it’s premiering on May 29th, but Ron Funches is a very funny man and creator Bill Lawrence wrote a convincing article on Grantland about why you should check Undateable out. He didn’t promise any Turk Dances, but one can hope.

Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, 10:30 p.m.) — Scott Aukerman shows off his Don Pardo impression to special guest Fred Armisen.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Hugh Laurie on Ferguson.