What's On Tonight: Seth Green on 'Franklin & Bash'

Franklin & Bash (TNT) – Seth Green and Eric Mabius (“Ugly Betty”) appear as a knockoff version of Franklin and Bash, and Cybil Shepherd plays one of the bros’ boss’s ex-wives. It says a lot about me that I have more feelings about that last sentence than I do about the state of our country’s economy.
NBA Finals: Game 4 (ABC) – You guys are all aware that Kevin Durant is starring in a movie about a magic basketball that causes him to trade abilities with a doofy teenager, yes? This is amazing. I am on board.
Rizzoli & Isles (TNT) – One time I almost convinced someone that this show was called “Cannoli & Pizzelles.” It was fun. I recommend you all try it.
Hell’s Kitchen/MasterChef (FOX) – Gordon Ramsay is a total sh-thead and FOX is the worst for giving him a show and they are the double worst for giving him TWO SHOWS, but they do deserve a little credit for scheduing them back-to-back so I can ignore them both in one supersized block instead of over two separate nights. Very efficient.
Hip Hop Squares (MTV2) – According to the listings, Method Man appears tonight. Basketball, lawbros, and now THIS? Tuesday nights aren’t that bad, y’all.
Workaholics (Comedy Central) – From TV Guide: “The guys go up against Montez in small-claims court.” That’s it. That’s the whole description. You’d think such a short, vague description would leave me unsatisfied and unteased, and yet here I am, on the edge of my seat.
Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp (Lifetime) – No.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Sally Field, Kevin Love, and Waka Flocka Flame on Kimmel; Jeff Daniels and Benjamin Walker on Letterman; Steve Carell on Ferguson; Matthew McConaughey and Natasha Leggero on Leno; Michelle Pfeiffer and Cedric the Entertainer on Fallon; Sharon Osbourne and Ashley Fiolek on Conan
Ramsey has 4 shows on Fox.
So, like, is Fox THE QUADRUPLE SUPER WORST?
(LOL)
GUUUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
“DANGER! WHAT THE (BEEP) ARE YOU DOING ON THE FLOOR?!?”
“YOU CAN’T COOK ON THE (BEEEEP) FLOOR!”
“ANEURYSM?? BOLLOCKS!”
“Wanker.”
Wait, are there two Bristol Palins out there? Because I remember one who used to complain all the time about how the media wouldn’t leave her and her son alone.