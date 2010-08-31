What’s On Tonight: Shaq vs. Bieber

Shaq vs. (ABC) — This is the ballyhooed episode featuring Justin Bieber. I’d love for Bieber to win the dance-off, then watch as Shaq goes, “GRRRRRAAAAAGHHHH!!!!” and tears Bieber’s limbs off. I have unusual fantasies.
Rescue Me (FX) — Season finale. Wow, this season went by quickly. I feel like I only watched one episode. Probably because I only watched one episode.
Louie (FX) — There were plenty of doubters before this show aired, but it’s been an absolute delight; one of the highlights of summer television. It’s so far removed from anything else on TV right now — less a comedy than an exploration of the pain that serves as the raw material for humor.
Presidential Address (all networks) — Barack Obama speaks to the nation about the end of American combat operations in Iraq.
Make It or Break It (ABC Family) — Summer finale. Bela Karolyi guest stars. Dude, that mustache was charming in the ’80s. In the 21st century, it means you shouldn’t be allowed to work with little girls in leotards.
The Rachel Zoe Project (Bravo) — The leathery idiot flies to Milan then London to meet with Kate Hudson. If Kate Hudson were smart, she’d blame Zoe for the last ten years of movies she’s made and start buying her own clothes.
Louie is awesome. Too bad it has no prayer of sticking around long.
Though Louie has its moments it lack of coherence makes it hard to keep my atention
I didn’t think I’d like Louie, but it’s been great. I may not like every single thing about it (that weird molestation segment from last week was a bit much) but it is funny every ep. Rescue Me, is great but uneven…I wish The Job was still on.
That description of Louie is actually pretty good! (I was trying to describe it to someone and did a poor job of selling it.) Guess there’s wisdom required in photoshoping cats!
