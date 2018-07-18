What’s On Tonight: ‘Suits’ Is Back With A New Threat Facing The Firm

USA

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Suits is back minus two of its biggest stars. Patrick J. Adams is gone and so is Meghan Markle – I think we all know what she’s up to now – but the show is adding some famous faces to replace them on the roster. Amanda Schull has finally been added as a regular, and Katherine Heigl is set to make her debut sometime soon. First up though, Harvey and Zane must come to some understanding if they hope to save the firm.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The housemates compete for the Power of Veto where one player will have the option to save someone on the chopping block.

Girl Got Game (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The CW is giving us a new doc focusing on female gamers. CLG Red is one of the few all-women teams in the world of eSports and the first to land a major sponsor. Honestly, after Gamergate, watching a show about women playing video games is super refreshing.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – First up is a mystery box challenge filled with fresh seafood. Later, the least impressive chefs must make a popular frozen dinner entrée.

The 2018 ESPYS (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Danica Patrick hosts the annual show, this time from L.A. A slew of athletes will be honored tonight but honestly, if Serena Williams doesn’t take home every award, this thing is rigged. Girl won tournaments while pregnant. Let’s see Roger Federer do that.

Young & Hungry (Freeform, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) – Josh acts like a real d*ck when Gabbi’s given a motorcycle and he won’t allow her to ride it. Later, the girls seem happy in their new relationships before they realize their boyfriends are always trying to one-up each other.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Gordon travels to L.A. to help a flailing family-owned Mexican joint keep their founding father’s legacy alive.

The Originals (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Klaus turns to Davina for help in fighting the mysterious affliction wreaking havoc on Hope while Freya and Keelin make a difficult decision about their future together.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s series finale sees the hospital descending into chaos when a plane crashes into the eighth floor.

Reverie (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – While trying to save the life of a wrongly imprisoned boy, Mara is introduced to the dangerous world of Dark Reveries, where the normal dreaming rules just don’t apply.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Will and the Outliers take on Snyder’s IGA Army in order to save Kynes.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Magic Johnson, Lakeith Stanfield, Lil Baby

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Amanda Seyfried, Daveed Diggs, Wiz Khalifa featuring Swae Lee

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Dominic Cooper, Beck

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Christine Baranski, Niecy Nash, Miranda Lambert, Emmanuelle Caplette

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Annie Lowrey