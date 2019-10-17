Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — In an episode that’s sure to reference The Big Bang Theory more than usual, Sheldon first discovers, and falls in love with, J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. He’s got it so bad, he’s actually not as interested in doing science as he used to be.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Thanks to the closure of a local mall, Cloud 9 is about to get a massive influx of new customers. As Amy, Dina, and the rest of the employees quickly discover, however, not everybody who goes to the mall is actually spending any money.

Supernatural (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Now that Sam, Dean, and Castiel have managed to stop the impending invasion of Hell’s released souls, they need some help keeping them that way. So, they turn to Rowena for some magical intervention. Occasional helper (and thorn) Ketch also shows up to give the boys some much-needed assistance.

The Unicorn (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Wade appreciates that all his friends are trying to help him in the dating world, but their constant involvement in creating and managing his online profile is too much, so he changes the password. Obviously, this does nothing to stop the more dedicated among them from staying involved and making things weird.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The This Is Us clone’s latest delves head-first into the drama on two fronts. First, there’s Maggie’s inevitable discovery of who Eric really is. Second, there’s Eddie and Katherine’s complicated relationship, which may become even more so after she decides just how serious they’re going to be.

The Good Place (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — So far, the fourth and final season of The Good Place has made things as bad (if not worse) as ever for its four souls. Especially for Eleanor, who’s now serving as the experiment’s architect. So, what could possibly make things even weirder for them? New, unexpected arrivals to the neighborhood!

Sunnyside (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Kal Pen, Matt Murray, and executive producer Michael Schur’s Sunnyside is a great comedy about immigrants and the man who’s helping them to earn their U.S. citizenship. This week’s episode, its fourth, will be the last one broadcast on NBC, as the remaining seven will debut on the network’s pre-Peacock streaming outlets. So, watch it! It’s worth it just for Joel Kim Booster and Poppy Liu spoiled-rich brother-sister comedy duo.

Evil (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The supernatural-focused X-Files clone goes full The Omen when Kristen, Ben, and David investigate the psychopathic tendencies of a 9-year-old boy named Eric. On the one hand (despite all the violence), working with Eric is nice as he bonds with David. On the other hand, Kristen can’t stop thinking about her daughters.