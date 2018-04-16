What’s On Tonight: ‘Supergirl’ Is Back And ‘Scorpion’ Ends

CW

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Supergirl is back with a Winn-centric episode. When his father dies, Winn’s estranger mother pops back into his life, trying to make amends, but any hope for forgiveness is pushed aside when a copycat Toyman attack, forcing mother and son to team up to save the city.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season four ends with the team traveling to Africa to navigate a literal minefield and Paige and Walter making a shocking decision about their relationship.

American Idol (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – 12 of the remaining 24 contestants perform duets with celebrity partners.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Kevin screws up a big account with Alviti who contracts Kevin’s firm to provide security to his parking garages and Vanessa doesn’t take the news well.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Pierce and Chloe’s relationship takes a surprising turn as Chloe and Lucifer investigate a murder in which a key witness claims to have been saved by a guardian angel.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Top 24 artists perform live and, after the real-time votes are counted, the top vote-getters from each team advance to the Top 12.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Adam becomes obsessed with figuring out Andi’s secrets after she admits to keeping things from him for his own good.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Arthur gets in trouble with the law after agreeing to teach Franco how to drive, getting pulled over, and having a cop discover his license is expired.

The Resident (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Nic tries to recover after losing a patient and Conrad pushes through the pain after a motorcycle accident to help his old medical professor who’s suffering from hallucinations.

The Terror (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – A mysterious illness and a familiar one plague the ships’ crews.

iZombie (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Liv parties it up with Clive and Ravi after consuming the brains of a fun-loving playboy.

Living Biblically (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Chip’s faith and Leslie’s patience are tested when they offer Rabbi Gil a place to stay after he discovers his wife’s infidelity.

The Crossing (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A wounded Reece faces off with her pursuers miles away, while Jude’s plan to spend quality time with his son leads to a terrifying ordeal.

Good Girls (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Beth, Ruby, and Annie’s money supply is cut off after Rio begins to feel the heat from the FBI’s investigation.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Rob Lowe, Michelle Wolf, Jorja Smith

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Robert De Niro, Bridget Everett, Rex Orange County

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Elisabeth Moss, Charlamagne Tha God, Nell Scovell

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jeff Daniels, Tracee Ellis Ross, CAM

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Alex Wagner

Conan: Timothy Olyphant, January Jones