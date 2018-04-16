What’s On Tonight: ‘Supergirl’ Is Back And ‘Scorpion’ Ends

#What's On Tonight
04.16.18 55 mins ago

CW

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Supergirl is back with a Winn-centric episode. When his father dies, Winn’s estranger mother pops back into his life, trying to make amends, but any hope for forgiveness is pushed aside when a copycat Toyman attack, forcing mother and son to team up to save the city.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season four ends with the team traveling to Africa to navigate a literal minefield and Paige and Walter making a shocking decision about their relationship.

American Idol (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – 12 of the remaining 24 contestants perform duets with celebrity partners.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Kevin screws up a big account with Alviti who contracts Kevin’s firm to provide security to his parking garages and Vanessa doesn’t take the news well.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Pierce and Chloe’s relationship takes a surprising turn as Chloe and Lucifer investigate a murder in which a key witness claims to have been saved by a guardian angel.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Top 24 artists perform live and, after the real-time votes are counted, the top vote-getters from each team advance to the Top 12.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Adam becomes obsessed with figuring out Andi’s secrets after she admits to keeping things from him for his own good.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Arthur gets in trouble with the law after agreeing to teach Franco how to drive, getting pulled over, and having a cop discover his license is expired.

The Resident (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Nic tries to recover after losing a patient and Conrad pushes through the pain after a motorcycle accident to help his old medical professor who’s suffering from hallucinations.

The Terror (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – A mysterious illness and a familiar one plague the ships’ crews.

iZombie (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Liv parties it up with Clive and Ravi after consuming the brains of a fun-loving playboy.

Living Biblically (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Chip’s faith and Leslie’s patience are tested when they offer Rabbi Gil a place to stay after he discovers his wife’s infidelity.

The Crossing (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A wounded Reece faces off with her pursuers miles away, while Jude’s plan to spend quality time with his son leads to a terrifying ordeal.

Good Girls (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Beth, Ruby, and Annie’s money supply is cut off after Rio begins to feel the heat from the FBI’s investigation.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Rob Lowe, Michelle Wolf, Jorja Smith

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Robert De Niro, Bridget Everett, Rex Orange County

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Elisabeth Moss, Charlamagne Tha God, Nell Scovell

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jeff Daniels, Tracee Ellis Ross, CAM

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Alex Wagner

Conan: Timothy Olyphant, January Jones

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 4 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP