Stargirl (CW, 8:00pm) — Season 6 begins with Supergirl and Zor-El returning to National City while attempting to simply do the superhero thing and forget about the Phantom Zone. Naturally, they don’t succeed. It’s the final season of this semi-long-lived CW series, so get in on this before it’s too late to fly.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS, 10:30 pm) — Season 3 of this anthology series continues in 1844, when an idealistic preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) must join forces with a wanted outlaw (Steve Buscemi) as they set off on the eponymous trail by wagon. TBS suggests that the promise and peril that they encounter might remind us of our own times. Following the butt-shaking Radcliffe scene from a few weeks ago, Benny attempts to be a “white savior” by pulling off heroic feats for a Native American tribe.

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner (Netflix film) — Crystal Moselle (Betty, The Wolfpack) directs this docu-film-series’ third installment to cover the 1970s Olympic run of Caitlyn Jenner. The decathlon is no joke in terms of the athletic feat required for the job, but for Jenner, the more difficult challenge was coming into her own identity. American superstardom is one thing, but what came afterward is what allows Jenner to reflect about past and present.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Lorde

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Andy Samberg, Andrea Bocelli

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone

In case you missed these recent streaming picks:

Reminiscence: (Warner Bros. film on HBO Max) — Another movie meant for theaters has landed in your living room. This action thriller stars Hugh Jackman as a private investigator whose ground central happens to be people’s minds. He helps people unearth lost memories while living on the fringe of Miami society. One client becomes a dangerous obsession, and this certainly ain’t Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, although it sounds like the most unlikely reversal ever.

Truth Be Told: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series) — Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson star in this show about a true-crime podcaster who achieves notoriety, although everything comes back to bite her in the butt after someone that she helped to convict was, well, wrongfully convicted. In this season, Spencer’s podcaster (Poppy) launches a new case that’s deeply personal, given that it involves Hudson’s media mogul (Micah), and soon enough, their friendship may be on the line, along with their reputations.