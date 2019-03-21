What’s On Tonight: ‘Superstore’ Gets Snowed In

NBC

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Cloud 9 employees and a few unlucky customers get snowed in during a historic blizzard and tensions quickly reach a breaking point.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Gotham prepares for reunification day but Gordon and Bruce learn some shocking information about the person responsible for the chaos around the city.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jackson and Richard deal with a gender non-binary patient as Maggie introduces mood rooms as an alternative form of therapy.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Jack makes some new friends while Sam and Dean face off against a monster they’ve never encountered before.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jack tries to retrieve his massage chair from Whitlock’s intriguing payroll accountant, Lynette, as Mary and Stef fix an art emergency.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jake and Charles investigate a case involving a therapist and his missing patient while Holt tries to arrange a meeting with Rosa’s new girlfriend after finding out everyone else at the department has already met her.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The crew members uncover a time capsule from 2015 so we’re assuming they learn about Hillary Clinton’s emails and Taylor Swift’s fight with Spotify at some point.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jack and Maya are called to treat people stuck in a subway train and discover a potential threat to the passengers and themselves.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Jack’s commitment to a monogamous lifestyle is tested during an elevator run-in with an old flame while Will and Grace use each other as an excuse to not move in with their respective boyfriends.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Sam battles her demons.

Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Well, it’s really happening. Abbi is leaving New York but first, she, Ilana, and Bevers must sell her sh*t and go to a Lil Wayne concert.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Defense Attorney Nikki Staines is raped after a police charity event and Benson reluctantly looks to her own for a suspect.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sean Penn, Retta, Jenny Lewis

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joel Kinnaman, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Ain’t Too Proud”

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Andrew Rannells, Carla Lalli Music

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dr. Leana Wen

Conan: Gad Elmaleh