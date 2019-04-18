What’s On Tonight: ‘Superstore’ Tracks Down An Unsanctioned Easter Bunny

NBC

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dina hunts an unsanctioned Easter Bunny wandering around the store and Amy uses the Cloud 9 security system to spy on her co-workers.

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Gordon rallies his enemies across the city to stop Bane from enacting his master plan while Bruce makes a decision that points to his larger destiny.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Owen goes to therapy as Meredith struggles with how to handle a problem in her own personal life.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam, Dean, and Castiel investigate a string of murders that may be connected by a biblical element.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The pressure of winning a Nobel Prize becomes too much for Amy, and she has a full-blown meltdown.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jack is outraged when his old high-school bully is hired as a motivational speaker at Whitlock.

Life In Pieces (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Season four premieres with the Short family arriving in the Yucatan for their vacation and discovering their accommodations aren’t what they’d hoped for.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Terry and Amy treat the precinct out to lunch while Jake and Holt investigate a case at Kevin’s university.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Ed and Kelly’s relationship becomes the victim of a time distortion.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Christy and Tammy go on a double date as Bonnie struggles to be happy for Adam after his bar begins turning a profit.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Station 19 gets called to a structure fire at a coffee processing plant, and the team risks their lives to save Station 42’s captain

Abby’s (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Abby and Beth push Fred to enter the dating pool again after they discover he has a crush on one of their patrons.

