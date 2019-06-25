CW

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Murphy has an offer for Emori, Raven struggles to get through to Abby, and Octavia and Diyoza make their way to the mysterious anomaly to meet Gabriel.

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Callie faces tough decisions that threaten her personal and career lives, and Marianna’s relationship begins to complicate her work situation.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Adrian’s return leads to a confrontation while Pope uncovers some disturbing information about where Smurf has been that puts his budding relationship with Angela in jeopardy.

Blood & Treasure (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Danny and Lexi must improvise in order to stay alive and out of jail when they’re stuck in Casablanca with both law enforcement and their enemies hot on their trail.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The show looks at the legacies of musical icons like John Lennon, Yoko Ono, and Sam Cooke.

Pose (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Angel and Lil Papi try to take their relationship to the next level with mixed results while Elektra goes to Blanca for help with a situation with a client turns deadly.

Alternatino With Arturo Castro (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Arturo explores the art of the pivot, the Fifty Shades of Grey phenomenon, and Che Guevara.

The Detour (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — A breakthrough leads the Parkers to head back home to search for their daughter.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Trevor Noah, Sebastian Maniscalco, Penn & Teller

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Zendaya, Julian Edelman, Jenny Lewis

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tom Holland, Jenny Slate, SOAK, Jon Wurster

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Olivia Munn