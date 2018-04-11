FX

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – After an operation goes terribly wrong, Elizabeth and Philip disagree over how to deal with Paige while Stan tries to manage the growing risks of Sofia and Gennadi’s increasingly volatile relationship.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Cookie’s health scare shakes the Lyon family and the company at large, forcing Andre and Jamal to right their wrongs and Lucious to confront his feelings.

Harry Potter: A History of Magic (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s been 20 years since the first Harry Potter book hit shelves – let that sink in. The CW has rounded up some actors from the film and other cool artifacts to celebrate the Chosen One, and to make us all feel old as dirt.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Tensions reach a breaking point between two rivals when the tribal merge takes place.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Liz breaks from the Task Force and pursues Ian Garvey on her own after Red brings the crew to Paris to hunt down a heroin supplier for the Nash Syndicate.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – After seeing Flashdance, Beverly is inspired to take a dance class but is disappointed when the family refuses to attend her recital.

Alex, Inc. (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Alex gets mad at Eddie for making work decisions without him.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – The SVU pits itself against the military after a soldier is accused of sexual assault.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Mitchell scores Cam a police ride-along and Hayley tries to convince Gloria to give her the recipe to her family’s salsa to impress her loopy boss.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Rapper Quavo is recruited to join Midtown Sound, which causes drama with Noah, who is still harboring ill feelings towards him from their past.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Mike and Rachel try to carve out some time to figure out their relationship while Harvey is tasked with the impossible and Louis questions the rules of his new romance.

The Expanse (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Season three kicks off with the Rocinante crew still reeling from Naomi’s betrayal while caught in the middle of the war between Earth and Mars.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The team is tasked with protecting a group of Congressman and Department of Defense officials who come to Jalalabad for a publicity tour even though a credible threat has been made against them.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Katie and Greg try (and fail) to give their kids space as they make important life decisions.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – A string of stash house robberies leads to a surprising suspect while Voight confronts a key witness in the Bingham case.

Conan (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Conan jets off to Italia with staffer Jordan Schlansky where the two take a road trip through wine country, are honored by the town of Cortana, and star in the popular Italian soap opera “Un Posto Al Sole.”

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The Centers for Disease Control calls on the BAU when they suspect bioterrorism is behind a series of mysterious deaths in Virginia.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – After a deadly bomb goes of in D.C., President Kirkman declares war on Kunami but when the country sends their ambassador to negotiate, Agent Wells learns he’s carrying a dangerous secret.

Krypton (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) – Seg has a run-in with a Black Zero leader and Rao finds someone to pin the failed Rankless Initiative on.

America Inside Out with Katie Couric (Nat Geo, 10:00 p.m.) – Katie Couric stars in this six-part docuseries where the journalist and former TODAY host travels the country to take on some of the most polarizing issues threatening society today. First up: The Confederate monument debate.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Anna Faris, Chris Hardwick, the Regrettes

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kerry Washington, Gad Elmaleh, 5 Seconds of Summer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Martin Short, Aisha Tyler

Late Night With Seth Meyers: John Krasinski, Retta, James Bay, Gil Sharone

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Neil Patrick Harris, Dave Franco

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Martellus Bennett

Conan: Andy Cohen, Hayley Atwell, Declan McKenna