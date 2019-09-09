What’s On Tonight: ‘The Deuce’ Returns For One Last Romp In The 1980s

The Deuce (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — The final season premieres tonight and welcomes in the year of 1985, a time when VHS steamrolls through the porn industry, shaking up Candy and Harvey’s business model and forcing them to attend a convention in Vegas, where they argue over their fast-changing future. Meanwhile, Vincent reconnects with his ex-wife as his relationship with Abby grows more strained, and Frankie risks his happy life at home to pursue some risky side hustles.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Chris and Katie pin their relationship hopes on a make-or-break date while Caelynn contemplates her future with Connor after Dean returns.

The Terror (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Luz makes an important decision following a terrible tragedy while Chester questions his own nature, and the Japanese-Americans are forced perform a humiliating exercise that divides the community.

Grand Hotel (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Season one ends with the reveal of what happened to Sky and Danny’s true identity.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dud and Beth test out marriage as Liz starts a business with Lenore.

Our Boys (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Hussein is approached by prosecutor Uri Korb, as riots spread throughout the West Bank, and Muhammad becomes a symbol of the Palestinian national struggle.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Chelsea Handler, JD Pardo, Trisha Yearwood