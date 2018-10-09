What’s On Tonight: ‘The Flash’ And ‘Black Lightning’ Are Back

CW

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Season five kicks off with Barry and Iris working to return an unexpected guest to her own timeline.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two begins with the Pierce family recovering from Tobias’ attack. They’re not out of the woods yet though as the school board considers shutting down Garfield high, prompting Jefferson to go to Napier Frank to sway the vote. Meanwhile, Jennifer struggles to control her powers while Anissa finds a way to give back to Freeland.

2018 American Music Awards (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – All awards shows are pretty boring, but at least this one is hosted by the hilarious Tracee Ellis Ross. Expect to hear Cardi B and Drake’s names called a few times tonight.

MLB Playoff: Game 4: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (TBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The Red Sox take on the Yankees in New York tonight for Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – A member of the team is left starstruck after NCIS is tasked with investigating an explosion outside the home of Navy Petty Officer First Class Todd Nicholas and his wife, popular reality TV star Sheba Nicholas.

The Gifted (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – When Polaris’ baby begins to suffer from a deadly illness, the Inner Circle must turn to a surprising ally for help. Meanwhile, Thunderbird and Blink meet the leaders of an underground mutant movement called the Morlocks, who offer to help them find the Inner Circle, but the two groups’ may not share the same goals.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Aaaannnd, we’ve got more blind auditions, folks. Shocking, we know.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bell and Zidan investigate the murders of 18 young women with help from a surviving victim.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Cole tries to balance his work life with his fatherly duties as he and Murtaugh try to bust a gang running a lottery scam.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – The Pearsons come together to support Kate as she prepares to undergo a needed medical procedure.

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Galindo and his crew inch closer to squashing the rebel threat while Coco’s past comes back to haunt him, and EZ continues to prove his worth to the club.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — NCIS investigates the murder of a Navy intelligence officer killed during a conference for foreign diplomats, and the key witness cozies up to Sebastian.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Max continues to avoid confronting his diagnosis by help Bloom’s pregnant patient while Reynolds continues to build his department.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jennifer Garner, Romany Malco, Carrie Underwood

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Cena, Maggie Gyllenhaal, H.E.R.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Mark Leibovich