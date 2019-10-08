What’s On Tonight: ‘The Flash’ Speeds Back And Deon Cole Offers A Few Laughs

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Netflix) — Doubling down on his unrestrained and engaging set from the Netflix stand-up comedy series, The Standups, Cole beta tests bottomless jokes about offering mints to strangers, dining while Black, post-sex salutations and the preservation of comedy as the last raw form of expression.

The Flash (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry and Iris deal with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Nora, while the team faces their greatest threat yet — one that threatens to destroy all of Central City. Meanwhile, Killer Frost has a brush with death that results in an unexpected new dynamic that will change her relationship with Caitlin forever.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Harris is forced to confront Darlene about her lifestyle, while Jackie involves herself in other people’s problems to avoid confronting her own. Meanwhile, Becky is overwhelmed by the costs of raising a baby, so her family steps in to help.

Bless This Mess (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The ladies head to Omaha for their annual gyno exams, but the trip quickly goes off the rails: Jealous of Beau’s new dating profile on FarmersOnly, Kay is determined to find a guy to hook up with, with Rio as her wing woman. Back home, Mike, Rudy, and Beau bond.

mixed-ish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — A teacher tells Rainbow to make sure her hair is neat for picture day, so she becomes self-conscious and begins a complicated relationship with her hair; and Johan and Santamonica struggle with their own hair identity.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Randall is confronted with a tough choice. Kate and Toby adjust to their new home. Miguel and Jack’s friendship solidifies.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Lucious’ plan to escape from the Feds finally comes to a head, and Cookie finds herself in a dangerous situation with Damon. Andre is haunted by a ghost from his past that he can’t seem to shake and Tiana receives backlash from fans over a social media post.

black-ish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — When Bow learns that Diane and Ruby don’t believe in feminism, she brings Diane to meet the women in her feminist group. Bow’s friend Abby thinks the group needs to be more inclusive, so Bow invites three of her girlfriends to join.