What’s On Tonight: Chidi Gets Serious On The Latest ‘The Good Place’

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The hilarious series about consumerism and department stores goes Amazon-esque when the employees at Cloud 9 are tasked with a brand new sales initiative: delivering purchases directly to customers’ cars as quickly as possible.

Supernatural (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam and Dean find themselves revisiting the distant past when an old friend comes out of the shadows to say hello. Meanwhile, Castiel’s investigation into a local teen’s disappearance may hold the key to something far greater — and more sinister.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Gary and Maggie’s relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs as of late, but new developments take it for an even sharper turn than ever before. At the same time, Eddie and Katherine’s relationship struggles to cope with their respective decisions regarding family.

The Good Place (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — With the Judge having returned to make a final proclamation about the grand experiment and humanity as a whole, Chidi revisits his own past in order to discover the best solution to an unsolvable problem. Doing so may require him to actually make a decision for once in his life — and death.

Evil (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Kristen and David investigate a remote art commune after he recognizes an old design of his father’s in the Poveglia Codex. What it might mean — and what it could possibly mean for David, his father, and his family’s potential connection to the group’s investigations — may prove as troubling as it is enlightening.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Graduation is just around the corner, which means all kinds of revelations big, small, and dastardly are on the horizon. Chief among them, it turns out, is who was operating as the FBI information all along.

Mr. Inbetween (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — On the second season finale of the bleak Australian comedy, Ray Shoesmith finds himself on a deadly path leading toward a slew of enemies and, when things seem as bad as they can possibly get, a few friends too.