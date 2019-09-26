What’s On Tonight: ‘The Good Place’ Is Back And ‘The Good Wife’ Team Turns ‘Evil’

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Mary worries about Sheldon’s mental health after Dr. Sturgis experiences a nervous breakdown. Also, Georgie discovers he has a knack for sales.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Bailey fires Meredith, Richard, and Alex from Grey Sloan for insurance fraud; and, after disappearing in the fog, Jackson helps a man in a dangerous situation, as his relationship with Maggie comes to a new crossroad. Meanwhile, Tom gets new responsibilities at the hospital that throw the doctors for a loop.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Amy tries to help her employees cope with Mateo’s ICE detention and with the introduction of a new robot co-worker that makes them fear they could be replaced.

The Outpost (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Garret faces a bitter enemy while Talon fights off the Prime Order. Naya is imprisoned for her crimes as Janzo continues to come to her defense. The Mistress pieces together some very important pieces of Janzo’s history. Meanwhile, the Prime Order army marches toward the Outpost. In the season finale at 9:00 p.m., the Prime Order attacks the Outpost. Talon risks everything with a bold plan, as Garret seeks his revenge. Meanwhile, Gwynn has to decide the fate of someone she held near and once trusted.

Creepshow (Shudder) — The streaming service’s high-profile newcomer is a horror anthology inspired by the 1982 George Romero film written by Stephen King (and its sequel). Giancarlo Esposito, Tobin Bell, Adrienne Barbeau, Tricia Helfer, Jeffrey Combs, Big Boi, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Dana Gould, David Arquette, and DJ Qualls are among the familiar faces you’ll see. Each of the six episodes will feature two different stories; tonight’s premiere includes an adaptation of the Stephen King story “Gray Matter.”

The Unicorn (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Wade (Walton Goggins) is a middle-aged widower who, a year after his wife’s passing, decides to start dating. Helping him navigate his new reality are his friends and two adolescent daughters.

Perfect Harmony (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church only to find a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bonnie struggles to enjoy her perfect honeymoon with Adam; Christy makes some questionable changes at the bar.