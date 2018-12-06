What’s On Tonight: ‘The Good Place’ Hatches A Plan

NBC

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — With Janet’s help, Michael hatches a plan. By the way, this show just got picked up for another season, and Kristen Bell got a Golden Globe nomination for her part in it this morning, in case, you know, you were looking from signs from the Universe on whether to watch it.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Castiel must make a terrible sacrifice in order to protect Heaven from a dark force while Sam and Dean ally themselves with an unexpected foe, altering the lives of two people, forever.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jonah and Amy take Glenn’s spot at a manager’s conference in Chicago, hoping to enjoy a free night on the town, but their plans hit a few speed bumps.

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Jaguars head to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Sheldon worries about his ability to make friends as an adult when he learns people with stunted childhoods often grow up to be social outcasts, so he tries his hand at living like a normal kid.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Hope and Rafael are at odds as Lizzie and Josie prepare for their sweet sixteen, and Alaric readies the school for a new supernatural arrival.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Karen and Grace head to the strip club to get photographic proof of her ex-husband’s cheating while Jack encourages Will to act stupid to attract the attention of a hot, gay news anchor.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Christy turns to one of her old vices to help take the edge off as Bonnie helps Tammy prepare for her first date since getting out of prison.

Murphy Brown (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Corky manages to guilt Murphy into adopting a dog during a new segment and Phyllis and Miguel get a surprise visit from an intimidating health inspector.

I Feel Bad (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Davids parent’s come into town to celebrate Hanukkah with the family. Emet and David try to appear more observant of David’s religion than they really are which causes a bit of a culture clash between the in-laws when Maya finds out.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The SWAT team sets out to recover dozens of DNA evidence kits stolen from an LAPD crime lab and bring in the crew responsible, after a close friend of Captain Hicks is harmed during the theft.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Gwen Stefani, Jimmy Tatro

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jason Momoa, J.K. Simmons, Joe Machi

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sen. Bernie Sanders

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Alec Baldwin, Bazzi, Nikki Glaspie

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jennifer Aniston, Dolly Parton, Leon Bridges

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jay Rosen