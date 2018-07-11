What’s On Tonight: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Ends Its Second Season

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – Technically, the season two finale of The Handmaid’s Tale has been available for an entire day, but if you just need to ingest your dose of misogynistic dystopian terror at night, this episode is sure to give you nightmares. June makes a life-changing decision when it comes to Hannah’s safety, a major character meets a gruesome (possible) end, and cracks begin to show within the Gilead regime.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – More auditions. Not much to see here.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The houseguests compete for the Power of Veto where one person will decide whether to keep the nominations for eviction the same or change up the game.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 7 winner Shaun O’Neale gets hitched, so the remaining chefs are tasked with cooking 51 appetizers and entrees per team for his reception dinner while Gordon Ramsay officiates the ceremony.

Young & Hungry (Freeform, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) – Gabi plans a girl’s trip to Mexico to make up for missing Sophia’s birthday party, and the two must figure out a way to smuggle Sophia’s new beau across the border.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Gordon heads to Mississippi to help a failing 30-year-old restaurant get back on it’s feet, but first, he has to contend with a stubborn head chef.

TKO: Total Knock Out (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – So, Kevin Hart’s got a new game-show on CBS. Between him and Jamie Foxx, I’m not sure what’s going on in Hollywood these days, but in case you’re interested, this series follows average joes trying to make their way through an obstacle course to win a big cash prize.

The Originals (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Marcel takes on the nightwalkers while Klaus helps Hope deal with her all-consuming rage in an unusual way.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Noa and Mario come to a crossroads in their relationship when their burgeoning careers threaten to separate them. Elsewhere, Willis continues to care for Rox in San Diego, and Leanne searches for Ariel.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Will, Broussard, Katie, and Amy help the Outliers handle an emergency as Snyder launches his plan to take over Seattle.

Reverie (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Mara helps a young dancer suffering from the effects of a recent tragedy, and the case inadvertently leads her to a run-in with her ex.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Dax Shepard, Kathryn Hahn, Jason Mraz

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Dwayne Johnson, Alessia Cara

Conan: Howie Mandel, Lil Rel Howery, Chris Cope