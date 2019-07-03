What’s On Tonight: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Goes House-Hunting In D.C.

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) — The Waterfords continue to campaign in D.C. as Fred makes the most of his negotiations with Canada and Serena Joy goes househunting. Meanwhile back home, things are becoming more dangerous for handmaids and for June, who uses Mrs. Lawrence as leverage to get closer to Hannah. And up in Canada, Emily and Moira bond over their shared trauma before being arrested.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — After Sam’s Power of Veto win, Ovi finds himself on the chopping block as secret alliances come to light, and friendships are put in jeopardy.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Zoey and the girls head to the Sherman Oaks house for a weekend of self-care, and Aaron reconnects with his passion for activism by hosting a fundraiser for his community.

Krypton (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Seg and Adam return to Kandor to find things very different from how they left it while Val and the Rebels prepare to strike.

The InBetween (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Cassie helps a woman solve her own death while her family waits for news regarding her disappearance. Meanwhile, Tom and Damien track a mysterious killer who’s targeting kids at the same high school.

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July, everyone!